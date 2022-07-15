NIRF Rankings 2022: IIT-Madras best institute in India for 4th year in a row

Among the universities, IISc Bengaluru is the best followed by JNU and Jamia Millia Islamia.

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Madras bagged the top position among the educational institutions in the country for the fourth consecutive year.

The Indian Institute of Science (IISc), Bengaluru is the best university, according to the Ministry of Education’s National Institutional Ranking Framework or NIRF Rankings for higher educational institutes in the country.

The 2022 rankings were released by Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Friday (July 15).

Following the announcement of the rankings, the Education Minister also shared the government’s vision of future education landscape in the country. He said that knowledge-based invention must be the core principle of the education sector.

In the overall category, IIT Madras is followed by IISc Bengaluru at the second spot while IIT Bombay has been ranked third.

Among the universities, IISc Bengaluru is on top followed by JNU and Jamia Millia Islamia.

IIT Madras is the best engineering college followed by IIT Delhi and IIT Bombay.

Among the pharmacy institutions, Jamia Hamdard has bagged the top rank. The National Institute of Pharmaceutical Education and Research, Hyderabad is the second best in the category while Panjab University, Chandigarh has been ranked third.

Five out of ten best colleges in the category are from Delhi with Miranda House topping the chart. Hindu College has bagged the second rank while Presidency College in Chennai is at the third spot.

AIIMS Delhi is the best medical college in the category followed by PGIMER, Chandigarh and CMC, Vellore.

IIM Ahmedabad is the best management institution in the country followed by IIM Bengaluru and IIM Calcutta.

List of top 10 overall institutions in India according to NIRF 2022.

IIT Madras IISc Bengaluru IIT Bombay IIT Delhi IIT Kanpur IIT Kharagpur IIT Roorkee IIT Guwahati All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), New Delhi Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU), New Delhi

