NCPEDP announces three-year fellowship for youths with disabilities

The National Centre for Promotion of Employment for Disabled People (NCPEDP), India’s leading cross-disability advocacy organisation, in collaboration with Azim Premji Foundation (The Philanthropy), has announced NCPEDP-Javed Abidi Fellowship on Disability on June 11.

A press release by NCPEDP said that this would be a three-year, immersive, grassroots fellowship program for youth with disabilities having a keen interest in disability issues. It will help those who intend to build a career in the development sector, especially disability rights and inclusion.

The NCPEDP-Javed Abidi Fellowship on Disability is to commemorate the birth anniversary of Javed Abidi, a pioneer of the disability rights movement in India and NCPEDP’s former Director. NCPEDP also completed its 25 years in 2021.

Those in the 18-28 age group can apply. On selection, they will receive a stipend of ₹25,000 per month.

Along with gaining in-depth grassroots knowledge and hands-on experience on policy-level issues and challenges, the youths will also get mentorship support to work towards policy change and impact through various initiatives under this fellowship. This program will also intend to engineer social entrepreneurship among youths and guide fellows in contributing to an evidence-based collection of advocacy efforts, experience and effects to the cause of disability in a pluralistic manner.

Arman Ali, executive director of NCPEDP, said, “Given that we are in the midst of the pandemic, people living with disabilities have been the worst affected. There is a struggle for food, access to basic healthcare, education, and livelihood opportunities. The disability rights movement and inclusion of people with disabilities have been pushed back two decades. The fellows will help document such stories of struggle and good practices from all over the country to help build back better.”

The fellowship program is scheduled to start from September 1 this year and the applications for the same are now open till August 11. Interested people can register for this fellowship at the NCPEDP website.