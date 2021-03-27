Admissions to Kendriya Vidyalayas start on April 1. Find all the details here

While registration for class I admissions will be done online, for all other classes it will be done in the offline mode

Online registration for admission to Class I in 1,247 Kendriya Vidyalayas (KVs) across the country for the Academic Year 2021 -2022 will commence from April 1, while registrations for Class II and above will be done from April 8 in the offline mode.

For class I, online registrations will begin at 10 am on April 1 and will close at 7 pm on April 19. The admission details can be obtained through website https://kvsonlineadmission.kvs.gov.in

Besides, parents can find the required information on Kendriya Vidyalaya app as well.

Advertisement

Registration for Class II and above will be invited on the basis of availability of seats from April 8 to April 15 (8am to 4pm) in offline mode.

For class XI, registration forms may be downloaded from Kendriya Vidyalaya website (https://kvsangathan.nic.in).

Reservation of seats will be as per KVS admission guidelines available on the website (https://kvsangathan.nic.in)