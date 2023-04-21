Karnataka 2nd PUC 2023 result to be declared today; here’s how to check

The second PUC exams were conducted in Karnataka from March 9 to 29.

The second PUC (Pre-University Course) exam 2023 results will be declared in Karnataka today (April 21), the Karnataka School Examination and Assessment Board (KSEAB) has announced.

The Karnataka 2nd PUC exam results will be declared at 10 am on Friday and you can check on the official website from 11 am, according to KSEAB.

As per KSEAB, the official portal to check Karnataka 2nd PUC results is karresults.nic.in

One can also receive the result on their mobile phone by sending an SMS. Type KAR12 <space> Roll Number and send the message to 56263.

The second PUC exams were conducted in Karnataka from March 9 to 29. Over 7 lakh students appeared for the Class 12 exams.

“Second PUC Annual Examination was conducted from Date:09/03/2023 to 29/03/2023. The evaluation of answer papers of all subjects is over. A press conference has been called at the Karnataka School Examination and Evaluation Board regarding the announcement of 2nd PUC Annual Examination Result Date: 21/4/2023 at 10:00 am. The result can be viewed at https://karresults.nic.in on 21/04/2023,” said the official notice.