JEE-Main January test: 20 candidates score perfect 100

Twenty candidates have scored a perfect 100 in the engineering entrance exam JEE-Main’s January edition, the National Testing Agency (NTA) announced on Tuesday (February 7).

All the candidates with 100 NTA score are males.

“The NTA scores of 50 candidates have been withheld as they are under scrutiny,” a senior NTA official said.

The NTA score is not the same as percentage of marks obtained but normalized scores.

The second edition of the crucial exam will be held in April.

