IIT-Delhi to offer M.Tech. in AI from 2022: Details here

M.Tech in MINDS will be a flagship educational programme for the school, which is expected to commence from July 2022

The School of Artificial Intelligence (ScAI) at IIT Delhi is going to start a new post-graduate programme on artificial intelligence.

IIT Delhi’s Senate, the faculty body responsible for taking all major educational decisions, has approved the proposed programme titled ‘M.Tech in Machine Intelligence & Data Science (MINDS)’.

M.Tech in MINDS will be a flagship educational programme for the school, which is expected to commence from July 2022. This will be the second degree offered by ScAI, after its PhD in AI.

Professor Mausam, the founding head of the school, said that the PhD programme had gathered a lot of interest in its first year, with a 90 percent success rate in PhD students joining ScAI in the last semester. He called the success rate “exceptional for a young academic unit like ours, as students generally prefer more established academic programmes.” “But they chose us, suggesting that we have put together a really strong faculty team in AI,” he added.

Advertisement

ScAI currently lists around 40 faculty members on its list, including adjunct faculty members from industry research centres like Microsoft Research, Google AI, and IBM Research.

M.Tech in MINDS is planned as an industry-sponsored programme. The students will be expected to work on industry-relevant AI problems, since they will be co-advised by an IIT Delhi professor, and a researcher from the sponsoring company. All students with an undergraduate degree in science or engineering will be eligible for the MINDS programme.

Also read: IIT Delhi to start bachelor of design from next session

“Academic institutions today cannot remain in silos. They must work closely with all stakeholders, including industry, non-profit, and governmental organizations. M.Tech programme in MINDS will energize academia-industry collaboration in AI,” said the Director of IIT Delhi, Professor V. Ramgopal Rao.

The MINDS curriculum comprises graduate-level courses in core AI technologies like deep learning and data mining, application-oriented courses like computer vision, natural language processing, and AI for healthcare, and also fundamental courses on mathematics underlying modern AI technologies.

The ScAI was established in 2020, to strengthen education, research, and applications of AI. It encourages multidisciplinary collaborations between AI and domain experts, so that fundamental research impacting real applications could be pursued. The school is making rapid strides since its inception in synergising AI activities across the Institute and new faculty recruitments.