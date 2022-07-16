ICSE Class 10th Results 2022 out on Sunday (July 17); here’s how to check

The results will be made available on the careers portal of the CISCE, on the website of the CISCE and through SMS, CISCE said.

The results of the ICSE Class 10 2022 examination will be declared on Sunday (July 17) at 5 pm, the Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) announced on Saturday.

The results will be made available on the careers portal of the CISCE, on the website of the CISCE (www.cisce.org) and through SMS, CISCE said in a press release.

“For the first time in the history of the board, the CISCE conducted two examinations in a single examination year, semester 1 exam in November/December 2021 and semester 2 exam held in April/May 2022 for both the ICSE (Class 10) and ISC (Class 12) levels,” CISCE said.

“For the computation of the ICSE Year 2022 Examination results, equal weightage has been given to both the semester 1 and semester 2 examinations. The marks of semester 1, semester 2 and the project (internal assessment) have been added to arrive at the final marks in each of the subjects/papers,” it added.

How students can check results on CISCE’s website

On the homepage of the CISCE’s website, click on the link for results

For accessing the ICSE year 2022 examination results, candidates must select ICSE, from the course option

Next, the candidates need to enter their Unique ID, Index No. and CAPTCHA as shown on the screen

The instructions to view the results are provided on the results web page. The user needs to follow the same.

How to receive results via SMS

Candidates need to type their Unique ID in the following way, in the ‘new message’ box: ICSE 1234567 (Seven-digit Unique ID)

Send the message to 09248082883

Procedure to recheck

The CISCE said it has made provision for the candidates to apply for a recheck of results through www.cisce.org

In addition, the provision to apply for a recheck of the results by the head of the school through the careers portal has been made available. The recheck charges for ICSE will be ₹1,000 per paper per subject, CISCE said.

The recheck module will be activated from July 17 (5 pm) and available till July 23.