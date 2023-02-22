Govt asks all states, UTs to make 6 years minimum age for class 1 admission

All states and Union territories have been directed by the ministry of education to fix the minimum age for admission in class 1 as six years

The minimum age of children should be six years for admission to class 1 in schools, according to the ministry of education.

All states and Union territories have been directed by the ministry of education to fix the minimum age for admission in class 1 as six years, officials said on Wednesday (February 22).

According to the new National Education Policy (NEP), the foundational stage consists of five years of learning opportunities for all children (between 3 to 8 years) that includes three years of pre-school education and then onto classes 1 and 2.

Also read: Wrap: In new education policy, mother tongue is teaching medium till Class 5

Advertisement

“The policy thus promotes seamless learning and development of children from pre-school to class 2. This can only be done by ensuring accessibility to three years of quality pre-school education for all children studying in anganwadis or government, government-aided, private and NGO-run preschool centers,” a senior MoE official said.

“The ministry has directed state governments and UT administrations to align their age to admission with the policy and provide admission to class 1 at the age of six years and above,” the official added.