Educational institutes must take a significant relook at creating employable students

Hindustan Group of Institutions formally signed an MoU with Cambridge University Press & Assessment, to boost the employability of their students, to engage in deeper academic research and offer advanced teacher training initiatives

Job markets are undergoing “revolutionary” changes and this requires educational institutions to take a “significant relook” at how to approach employability, both from a student and an educator’s point of view, said Arun Rajamani, south Asia MD of Cambridge University Press & Assessment.

For this reason, to boost opportunities for employability of their students, to engage in deeper academic research and offer advanced teacher training initiatives, the Hindustan Group of Institutions (HGI) formally signed an MoU with Cambridge University Press & Assessment, which is backed by the teaching and research departments of the University of Cambridge.

The two institutions will work closely together to develop English proficiency and employability skills in students, to increase their employability chances, publish the highest quality of research, offer international education programmes and qualifications for school students, and train teachers on innovative and reflective practices.

According to Rajamani, Cambridge has the pedagogic expertise and advanced digital learning solutions to take Indian research to the world. They also focus on the soft skills essential for learners in today’s 21st century workplace. These offerings will help to fill the gaps between the demand and actual supply of key work-related skills, added Rajamani.

Advertisement

Also read: IICT to launch new training program for Chemistry MSc students from NE

Meanwhile, Dr Anand Jacob Verghese, the director and CEO of the Hindustan Group of Institutions said that this association will help them to meet the learning needs of their students, and training aspirations of faculty across all levels. “Educational institutes must provide learners opportunities to gain essential skills for the job market. In today’s world, it is essential for teachers and leaders to develop their professional thinking and practice throughout their careers,” he added.

The Hindustan Group of Institutions (HGI), which was founded in 1966 by the late Dr KCG Verghese, was set up to offer non-formal technical education.

Currently, HGI offers courses in engineering, aviation, architecture, law, applied sciences and management through its various institutions, which includes Hindustan Institute of Technology and Science, K C G College of Technology, Hindustan Institute of Engineering Technology, Orient Flights Aviation Academy, Hindustan College of Arts & Science, Hindustan College, Mysuru and Hindustan International Schools.

Cambridge Assessment International Education, which is part of Cambridge University Press & Assessment, is the world’s largest provider of international education programmes and qualifications for students ranging from 5 years to 19-year-olds. With 1 million students in more than 160 countries, Cambridge has the largest international community of schools worldwide.