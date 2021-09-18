CBSE to launch two year reading mission on September 20

The CBSE Board would offer a number of student enrichment activities focused on language building during this Mission to enhance reading skills of students

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will launch a two-year reading mission across 25,000 CBSE-affiliated schools to encourage students to foster the love for reading and actively engage with learning.

The ‘CBSE Reading Mission’ will be launched on September 20, in partnership with Pratham Books’ StoryWeaver, and Central Square Foundation. The schools which are part of this mission will have access to English and Hindi literature available on StoryWeaver. Children from class I to VIII will be part of this programme.

“The Board would offer a number of student enrichment activities focused on language building during this Mission to enhance reading skills of students… In line with recommendations of the NEP 2020, under this mission, the schools and teachers shall have access to a repository of quality English and Hindi children’s storybooks and supplementary resources for Classes VI to VIII,” the official statement by CBSE read.

The statement also said that the CBSE will also extend the CBSE Reading Challenge in Hindi and English to the students of class VI-VIII. Presently, it is conducted just for class VIII to X students.

“The Reading Mission will help build a culture of reading and the wholesome development of students by enhancing their vocabulary, deriving connections between stories and their own lives, and exposing them to new ideas,” the statement said.

CBSE chairman Manoj Ahuja will launch this mission on Monday (September 20) at 3 pm. This programme will also include a teachers’ webinar on fostering a culture for reading in schools.

Ahuja would be joined by many educationists, including, Joseph Emanuel, Director (Academics), CBSE, CEO of Pratham Educational Foundation Rukmini Banerji, Professor Shailaja Menon, Azim Premji University, and Vishal Talreja, Co-Founder, Dream a Dream, at the inauguration of the event.