CBSE panel to decide criteria for evaluation of Class XII students

A 12-member committee will decide the criteria for the evaluation of Class XII students and submit its report within 10 days, the Central Board of Secondary Education said on Friday.

The Centre had earlier this week cancelled the Class XII exams in view of the COVID situation in the country. The announcement came after Prime Minister Narendra Modi chaired a meeting in which officials gave a detailed presentation on consultation held and views received from all stakeholders, including state governments.

“Class XII results will be made as per well-defined objective criteria in a time-bound manner,” the PM said.

Advertisement

CBSE constitutes a committee to decide well-defined objective criteria for the evaluation of Class 12 students. The committee will submit its report within 10 days: Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) pic.twitter.com/dBfkdUCGhF — ANI (@ANI) June 4, 2021

In a tweet, he wrote: “Government of India has decided to cancel the Class XII CBSE Board Exams. After extensive consultations, we have taken a decision that is student-friendly, one that safeguards the health as well as future of our youth.”

Following the Centre’s decision, more states called off their board exams, a few others said they will take a call soon. Rajasthan, Goa, Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, Karnataka, Odisha and Uttarakhand have also cancelled the Class XII board exams.