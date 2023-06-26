81 pc of edtech platform users face refund, trust issues: Survey

The query around the kind of issues edtech users face received nearly 12,000 responses

A whopping 81 per cent of people surveyed have faced a variety of issues after using online education platforms, according to online survey platform LocalCicles.

The problems mostly centre around fee refund, trust and transparency.

The survey conducted between February 16 and June 15 found that 32 per cent of users have faced issues with BYJUS, 10 per cent each with Unacademy and Udemy, 3 per cent each with Vedantu and Simplilearn and 2 per cent with Physics Wallah, LocalCircles said.

“Eighty-one per cent of online education platform users surveyed indicated that they had faced one or more issues in the last 24 months,” it said in a report.

The survey received around 32,000 responses, the answers varying from question to question.

The query around the kind of issues that edtech users face received nearly 12,000 responses focussed around teaching staff changes/effectiveness, refund, trust, false promises and transparency.

Physics Wallah

In response to the survey, a Physics Wallah spokesperson said the company was fully committed to ensuring student satisfaction and swiftly resolving any issue.

“With an exceptional success rate of over 99 per cent in resolving student tickets over the past 12 months, we prioritize providing timely responses to cater to students’ needs,” the spokesperson said.

(With agency inputs)