14.9 lakh registrations make CUET-UG second-largest entrance test after NEET

The first phase of CUET-UG will be held on July 15, 16, 19 and 20 this year while the second phase is slated for August

The Common University Entrance Test-Undergraduate (CUET-UG) 2022 has surpassed JEE (Main) to become India’s second biggest entrance test in India.

This year, around 14.9 lakh students have registered for the examination, pushing JEE (Main) to the third spot with 9 lakh registrations.

NEET-UG is the most-written exams with an average of 18 lakh registrations.

According to reports, students who have filled out the entrance form of CUET-UG, have applied for 54,555 unique combinations of subjects for admission in 90 universities. Of the 90 universities, 44 are central universities, 12 state, 11 deemed and 19 private.

The huge number of applications as well as the unique combinations of subjects have led the exam-conducting body – National Testing Agency – to reschedule the second phase of the exam from August 10 to August 20.

The NTA has issued the admit cards for Phase 1 of the exams, on Tuesday and is expected to issue the Phase 2 admit cards on July 31.

UGC chairperson Jagadeesh Kumar told TOI that the admit cards were released close to the exams for security reasons and to prevent any malpractice.

Assuring that over 98 per cent of students will be allotted the exam centre in the city of their choice, he said those who do not get their preferred exam centres can reach out to the NTA for help.

NTA officials told TOI that the exam had to be divided into two different time slots and two phases due to the large number of subjects and combinations and the creation of a unique date sheet for each candidate. Due to this many students opting for the same subjects have been allotted different exam dates.

According to Kumar, the exam will be conducted in centres across 500 cities.