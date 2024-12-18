WTC final qualification scenarios after Brisbane draw: Can India qualify?

With rain playing spoilsport for the most part of the third Test between India and Australia in Brisbane, the game ended in a draw on Wednesday (December 18), and making India’s road to World Test Championship (WTC) final difficult.

The Border-Gavaskar Trophy five-Test series is currently tied 1-1. After the draw at the Gabba, Australia and India remain at second and third spots in the WTC table. However, both have dropped percentage points following the stalemate.

Also read: Exclusive: EAS Prasanna on Ashwin's retirement

Now, with only two Tests remaining for India before the WTC final, the Rohit Sharma-led side needs to win both to qualify for the title clash without depending on other results.

On the other hand, Australia have four Tests remaining, two against India in Melbourne and Sydney and two more in Sri Lanka.

If India win the Australia series 3-1, they can reach the WTC final without thinking of other results. However, a 2-2 or 2-1 or 1-1 result for India in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy will depend on Sri Lanka’s results against Australia, and also Pakistan’s two-Test series against South Africa.

WTC final qualification scenarios for India

3-1 in Australia: India will qualify

2-1 in Australia: Sri Lanka need to beat Australia 1-0, or series ending 1-1

2-2 in Australia: Sri Lanka need to win 2-0, Pakistan lose 1 Test to South Africa

World Test Championship (WTC) table as of December 18, 2024 after India vs Australia 3rd Test in Brisbane