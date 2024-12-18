Ind vs Aus: Rain plays spoilsport again as 3rd Test ends in a draw

Brisbane, Dec 18 (PTI) India escaped with a crucial draw in the weather-hit third Test against Australia after intermittent rain wiped out majority of play on day five, leaving the five-match series tantalisingly locked at 1-1.

Resuming the day at 252 for nine, India batted for 24 balls and were all out for 260 in their first innings.

With limited time left in the day to force a result after majority of the morning session was rained out, the Australian batters came out all guns blazing and stuttered to 89 for seven in 18 overs before making a brave declaration, giving India at least 54 overs to chase down 275.

Bad light and rain forced an early tea break soon after with India at 8 for no loss in 2.1 overs. The rain got heavier as the time passed and no play was possible thereafter.

The absorbing series is nicely poised going into the Boxing Day Test in Melbourne.

India would have fancied chasing 275 on day five but weather helped them immensely in the game controlled by Australia.

Jasprit Bumrah (3/18) was brilliant as usual in the second innings with Mohammed Siraj (2/36) and Akash Deep (2/28) offering good support.

Australia's approach in the second essay was brave and questionable at the same time.

Nathan McSweeney (4) and Marnus Labuschagne (1) went after balls outside the off-stump and perished while Usman Khawaja (8) and Mitchell Marsh (2) fell to good deliveries.

Wickets falling in a heap did not impact Australia's approach as they kept going for the big hits. Skipper Cummins chipped in with two sixes and as many fours before the declaration.

In the morning session, lightening and subsequent rain allowed only 24 balls to be bowled.

The warning of severe weather was flashed on the digital scoreboard at the Gabba shortly after India were bowled out for 260 in their first innings, handing Australia a lead of 185 runs.

Akash Deep (31) was the last man out, stumped off a Travis Head delivery, bringing an end to a 47-run stand with Jasprit Bumrah (10 not out).

The duo had done well to avoid the follow-on on day four.

Players were asked to remain in the dressing room and fans were requested to take shelter away from the fence after the visitors were all out.

The forecast was largely clear for Brisbane from Thursday onwards but the entire game has been adversely impacted by bad weather with rain forcing multiple stoppages for four out of five days.

Only day two of the game was not impacted by weather as Australia coasted to 405 for seven on the back of memorable hundreds from Head and Steve Smith.

Going into the fourth Test beginning December 26, India have major concerns in both batting and bowling department which they must address.

Barring K L Rahul, who has been India's standout batter on the tour, the star-studded line up has not found a way to negotiate the threats posed by the Australian pace attack.

Skipper Rohit Sharma has been woefully short of runs and after the hundred in Perth, superstar Virat Kohli has struggled with ball outside the off-stump.

Majority of the batters have been guilty of playing away from their bodies in challenging conditions. They will need to curb their white-ball instincts to make an impact at MCG.

On the bowling front too, it has been effectively a one man show with Jasprit Bumrah doing the heavy lifting in all the games.

Mohammed Siraj bowled in the Brisbane Test with a niggle, leaving a question mark over his fitness ahead of the Melbourne game.

Akash Deep, who played ahead of Harshit Rana, bowled well in the game but did not have a lot of luck, especially against Smith. He is expected to retain his place the eleven.

India have picked three different spinners in the first three Test. It remains to be seen what strategy they adopt for the Boxing Day Test. PTI

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Federal staff and is auto-published from a syndicated feed.)