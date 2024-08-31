Watch: Priyansh Arya smashes 6 sixes in an over in DPL, emulates Yuvraj Singh

South Delhi Superstarz opening batter Priyansh Arya emulated Yuvraj Singh and others by smashing six sixes in an over in a Delhi Premier League (DPL) T20 match in New Delhi on Saturday (August 31).

The 23-year-old left-handed Arya scored a 50-ball 120 with 10 fours and 10 sixes against North Delhi Strikers at the Arun Jaitley Stadium while his captain Ayush Badoni blasted a 55-ball 165 with a record 19 sixes. His knock also included eight fours.

The official X (formerly Twitter) of Delhi Premier League, shared the video of Arya hitting six sixes in an over off Manan Bharadwaj, in the 12th over of the innings.

As Arya and Badoni hit centuries, South Delhi Superstarz posted a record 308/5 in 20 overs.

Badoni and Arya also broke the record of highest partnership for any wicket in T20s with their 286-run stand for the second wicket. The duo in the process went past Japan opening pair of Lachlan Yamamoto-Lake and Kendel Kadowaki-Fleming, who had put on 258 for the opening wicket against China in February this year.

In reply to South Delhi's mammoth score, North Delhi Strikers Pranshu Vijayran fought a lone battle to score 62 from 32 balls, including eight fours and four sixes but his side was set an improbable target to achieve.

Raghav Singh emerged as the pick of the bowlers for South Delhi Superstarz as he picked 3/34 from his three overs.

Brief scores: South Delhi Superstarz 308/5 in 20 overs (Priyansh Arya 120, Ayush Badoni 165; Siddhartha Solanki 3/52) beat North Delhi Strikers 196/8 in 20 overs (Pranshu Vijayran 62; Raghav Singh 3/34) by 112 runs.

List of records made/broken during the South Delhi Superstarz vs North Delhi Strikers Delhi Premier League (DPL) match.

1. Ayush Badoni-Priyansh Arya stitched the highest Partnership in T20 cricket for any wicket in history - 286, earlier it was between Japanese openers, Lachlan Yamamoto-Lake and Kendel Kadowaki-Fleming - 258

2. 2nd Highest total in T20 cricket history - 308

3. Most sixes by an individual in a T20 innings - Ayush Badoni (19), earlier Sahil Chauhan of Estonia had that record with 18 sixes

4. Third highest individual score in T20 cricket history- Ayush Badoni 165 (55), SR - 300, earlier this record belonged to Hamilton Masakzada of Zimbabwe in domestic cricket 162

5. Most sixes hit by a team in one innings of a T20- 31 sixes hit by South Delhi Superstarz