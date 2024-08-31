Ayush Badoni smashes 19 sixes in his 55-ball 165, breaks Chris Gayle record

South Delhi Superstarz captain Ayush Badoni smashed a record 19 sixes in his incredible knock of 55-ball 165 against North Delhi Strikers in the Delhi Premier League (DPL) T20 tournament at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi on Saturday (August 31).



With 19 sixes, Badoni has broken Chris Gayle’s record of 18 sixes in an innings in T20 cricket.

Badoni, who plays for Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in the Indian Premier League (IPL), blazed his way into the record books. Batting at No. 3, he scored his runs at a strike rate of 300.

Thanks to Badoni’s 165 (55 balls, 8x4, 19x6) and opener Priyansh Arya’s 120 off 50 balls with 10 fours and 10 sixes, Delhi Superstarz posted a record 308/5 in 20 overs.

Arya did a Yuvraj Singh by hitting six sixes in an over.