Virat Kohli returns, joins RCB camp ahead of IPL 2024 opener against CSK

Virat Kohli, who had been away from cricket for two months due to family commitments, returned to the field as he trained with his team Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in Bengaluru on Monday (March 18) ahead of IPL 2024.

Kohli recently became a father for the second time as he and his wife Anushka Sharma welcomed their second child – a boy (Akaay), abroad, on February 15. Kohli returned to India on Sunday.

He missed the five-Test series against England at home, which India won 4-1. He has not played cricket since January 17.

The former India and RCB captain was seen taking rounds of RCB's home ground M Chinnaswamy Stadium as part of his warm-up. Skipper Faf du Plessis also attended the session.

Kohli had a memorable IPL last year, aggregating 639 runs including two hundreds and six half-centuries.

RCB, who have never won the IPL, begin their campaign against reigning champions Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in Chennai on Friday (March 22) in the IPL 2024 opening contest.

With the RCB women's team winning the Women's Premier League (WPL 2024) title on Sunday, the men's team will be under pressure this year to end their 16-year wait for the IPL trophy. Kohli had made a video call to RCB skipper Smriti Mandhana after their win and congratulated her and the team.

Kohli's performance in the lucrative T20 league will be closely tracked as the event precedes the T20 World Cup in the USA and Caribbean.

The 35-year-old played his first T20 since the 2022 World Cup back in January against Afghanistan.

Skipper Rohit Sharma also made a comeback in that series and is expected to lead India in the T20 World Cup beginning June 1.