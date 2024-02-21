Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli welcome second child, name son Akaay

New Delhi, Feb 20 (PTI) Star India batter Virat Kohli on Tuesday announced that he and his actor wife Anushka Sharma were blessed with a baby boy on February 15.

Kohli and Anushka are already parents of a three-year-old daughter Vamika.

"With abundant happiness and our hearts full of love, we are pleased to inform everyone that on 15th February, we welcomed our baby boy Akaay & Vamika's little brother into this world!," Kohli informed in an Instagram post.

"We seek your blessings and good wishes in this beautiful time in our lives. We request you to kindly respect our privacy at this time." Kohli had initially opted out of the first two Tests of the ongoing five-match series against England, citing personal reasons. He later withdrew from the last three Tests also.

He was last seen in action in the second Test against South Africa in Cape Town in January, which India won by seven wickets. He had made 46 and 12 in the two innings.

India are leading the five-match Test series against England 2-1. PTI

