Watch: Virat Kohli in heated exchange with woman journalist at Melbourne airport

Indian batter Virat Kohli on Thursday (December 19) had a heated exchange with an Australian woman journalist after arriving in Melbourne for the Boxing Day Test, according to a report in the Australian media.

Upon his arrival at the Melbourne airport, Kohli lashed out at the media for focusing the cameras on his children, a report in Australia’s 7 News TV channel said.

“Channel 7 cameras captured Kohli in a heated exchange with a TV journalist at Melbourne Airport,” the report said.

“It was upon seeing the waiting cameras that Kohli became a little heated over what is largely a misunderstanding when he thought the media was filming him with his children,” a journalist was quoted as saying in the report.

“With my kids I need some privacy, you can’t film without asking me,” Kohli was seen saying in a video aired on the channel.

After clearing the air that Kohli’s kids were not being filmed, the cricketer shook hands of the cameraman, according to the report.

“Kohli berated a Channel Nine reporter and got in her face in a heated exchange that played out in front of other members of the media. Though the cameraman was the one who got the shot – with other media present – Kohli targeted one reporter in particular,” a report in Sydney Morning Herald said.

The Indian team arrived in Melbourne after the rain-hit third Test ended in a draw in Brisbane on Wednesday. The series is currently tied 1-1 with two Tests remaining for the Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

The fourth Test starts in Melbourne on December 26 while the fifth and final Test is in Sydney from January 3.

Meanwhile, Ravichandran Ashwin, who retired from international cricket on Wednesday, did not travel with the team to Melbourne and returned home to Chennai.