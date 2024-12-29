'Stumped': Kirmani's autobiography released in Bengaluru

On his 75th birthday, legendary Indian wicketkeeper and 1983 World Cup winner Syed Kirmani on Sunday, December 29, released his autobiography 'Stumped' in Bengaluru in the presence of some of the big names in the game.

The book launch event at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium was well attended by former cricketers, Kirmani's family and others.

Kirmani's teammate and World Cup- winning captain Kapil Dev, former captains Rahul Dravid, Anil Kumble, spin greats EAS Prasanna and BS Chandrasekhar, former batters Brijesh Patel and VVS Laxman, Infosys founder Narayana Murthy, Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar were in attendance.

"It's an emotional day for me to launch my autobiography in the presence of my captain Kapil Dev, my former teammates, family, friends and well wishers," Kirmani told The Federal.

Kirmani, who played 88 Tests for India, said there are some untold stories in his book, and urged everyone including the current generation of cricketers to read his book.

Kapil, who was the chief guest, lauded Kirmani for his cricket career, his humility, and shared his experiences with him during their playing days.