The Federal
x

Exclusive: Syed Kirmani on his autobiography 'Stumped'

29 Dec 2024 8:38 PM IST  ( Updated:2024-12-29 15:15:17  )Aprameya C

Legendary Indian wicketkeeper Syed Kirmani launched his autobiography 'Stumped' on his 75th birthday on Sunday, December 29, in Bengaluru.


Similar Posts

X
sidekick