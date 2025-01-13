IPL 2025 to start on March 23: BCCI VP Rajeev Shukla

The 18th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL 2025) will commence on March 23, BCCI Vice President Rajeev Shukla has said. The 10-team Twenty20 league is likely to begin at Kolkata's Eden Gardens and end at the same venue in May.

Speaking to reporters in Mumbai on Sunday (January 12), Shukla said, "IPL is going to start from March 23."

Champions Trophy squad update

He was in Mumbai to attend the Board of Control for Cricket in India's (BCCI) Special General Meeting (SGC) where Devajit Saikia was selected as the board's secretary, replacing Jay Shah, who took charge as ICC chairman last month. Also at the SGM, Prabhtej Singh Bhatia was elected as the treasurer.

Shukla also said that India's Champions Trophy squad would be announced on January 18 or 19.

The full schedule of IPL 2025 is likely to be released later this month.

IPL 2025 will begin two weeks after the conclusion of the Champions Trophy in Pakistan and the UAE. All the 10 franchises have finalised their squads after the IPL mega auction that was held last November in Saudi Arabia.