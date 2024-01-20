Shoaib Malik marries actress Sana Javed amid rumours of divorce with Sania Mirza

Pakistan's former cricket captain Shoaib Malik announced on Saturday (January 20) that he has married the country's popular actress Sana Javed in Karachi after getting divorced from Sania Mirza. This is Malik's third marriage.

The cricketer who was previously married to Indian tennis star, Sania, with whom he has a son, released a photograph on a social media platform with his new wife, with the words "And We created you in pairs".

Their five-year-old son Izaan lives with Sania.

Sania's father Imran Mirza told PTI that it was a 'khula', which refers to the right of a Muslim woman to unilaterally divorce her husband.

There have been strong rumours since 2022 about differences between Shoaib and Sania leading to a split, and they have rarely been seen together in the last couple of years.

Just a few days back Malik also unfollowed the Indian star on Instagram.

Shoaib and Sania had got married in Hyderabad in the Indian player's hometown Hyderabad in April 2010 and they used to live in Dubai.

Sana Javed who has starred in a number of hit drama serials and also acted in Pakistani films had married singer Umair Jaiswal in 2020 in a simple ceremony amid the coronavirus pandemic.

But, two months earlier, reports about their divorce emerged.

Sania, one of India's greatest tennis players, announced her retirement from the game last year.

In a career spanning 20 years, where she won 43 WTA doubles titles and one singles trophy, Sania was seen as a trailblazer for women in sport.

Sania's Instagram post

In a cryptic post on her Instagram account, Sania wrote, “Marriage is hard. Divorce is hard. Choose your hard. Obesity is hard. Being fit is hard. Choose your hard. Being in debt is hard. Being financially disciplined is hard. Choose your hard. Communication is hard. Not communicating is hard. Choose your hard. Life will never be easy. It will always be hard. But we can choose our hard. Pick wisely."