Meet Sana Javed, a Madhuri Dixit fan, and Shoaib Malik’s new wife

Pakistani cricketer Shoaib Malik, who was married to former Indian tennis star Sania Mirza, has wedded for the third time, tying the knot with actress Sana Javed.



Malik took to social media to announce his marriage to Sana. He posted pictures from their wedding on Saturday (January 20).

Since the time it was made public that he has married again, pictures of Malik and Sana have gone viral on social media. Both are trending on social media.

Who is Sana Javed?

Sana is a Pakistani actress who started her career with serials in Urdu television. She made her debut with Shehr-e-Zaat in 2012. She was born on March 25, 1993 in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.

After marrying Shoaib Malik, she changed her name to Sana Shoaib Malik. She has more than 8 million followers on Instagram.

Before making her acting debut, Sana was a model and had featured in TV commercials for top brands including Coca-Cola, Lipton, and others.

She graduated from the University of Karachi.

In 2020, Sana married Pakistani actor, singer, songwriter, music producer Umair Jaswal. The duo divorced in 2023.

In an interview with Pakistan’s Social Diary magazine, Sana said she is a fan of Indian actress Madhuri Dixit and used to dance to her songs when she was a kid.

“I always wanted to be an actor. As a child, I remember dancing on Madhuri’s (Dixit) songs. I used to go inside my room and dance in front of the mirror. Today, I am what I always wanted to be – an actor!” she said.

She said she was studying Chartered Accountancy before pursuing her real passion – acting.

“I started off with commercials, and then started getting offers for dramas and then the big screen with Mehrunisa V Lub U in 2017 where I played the title role,” she said in the interview.

Her family is from Hyderabad Deccan.

She says she is a fitness freak and loves going to the gym.