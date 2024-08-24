Shikhar Dhawan retires: Cricketers hail 'man for big tournaments'; read who said what

Opening batsman Shikhar Dhawan on Saturday (August 24) announced his retirement from all forms of cricket and tributes have been pouring in for the former India opening batsman.

The 38-year-old Dhawan took to his X (formerly Twitter) account to bid adieu to cricket having playing for the country in 269 international matches (34 Tests, 167 ODIs and 68 T20Is) across the three formats. His last competitive game was on April 9 for Punjab Kings (PBKS) against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in IPL 2024.

Over 6,000 ODI runs

Dhawan had not played for India since December 10, 2022, when he last featured in an ODI against Bangladesh in Chattogram. He made his international debut against Australia in an ODI in Visakhapatnam on October 20, 2010.

Dhawan scored 6,793 runs in 167 ODIs with 17 hundreds and 39 fifties. In 34 Tests, he tallied 2,315 runs with seven tons and five fifties. In his T20I career, he scored 1,759 runs in 68 matches with 11 half-centuries.

“There is a saying you need to turn the page to move forward in a story. That’s what I am going to do. I am announcing my retirement from international and domestic cricket. When I am calling time on my career, I am at peace because I have played so much for country. I am thankful to BCCI and DDCA for giving me the opportunity. I am also thankful to the fans, who has given me so much love over the years,” Dhawan said in a video posted on his X handle.

'A guy who punched well above his weight'

After Dhawan decided to call it a day, present and former cricketers have hailed the left-hander.

Indian team’s head coach Gautam Gambhir said, “Congratulations Shiki on a fantastic career! I know you will spread the same joy through everything you take up in the future!”

India all-rounder Hardik Pandya said, “Only the best for you Shiki paa. Congratulations on a wonderful career.”

Former India batter Sanjay Manjrekar posted on X, “Have always admired Shikhar Dhawan. Played with an endearing smile through his impressive successful international career. A guy who punched well above his weight. Made the most, & more, with what he had. Hats off!”

Former India batter Wasim Jaffer said, “A man for the big tournaments. Never got the plaudits he deserved but knowing him he didn't care who got the applause as long as team was winning. A team man through and through. Congratulations on a stellar career and all the best for your second innings.”

“Many congratulations, Shikhar, on a remarkable career. Beyond being a phenomenal cricketer, what truly stood out was the amazing person you are —always warm, approachable, and finding the silver lining in every situation. Wishing you nothing but the best in your journey ahead, @SDhawan25. Here’s to your continued success and happiness in all your future endeavors!” wrote former India all-rounder Sunil Joshi.