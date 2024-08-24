Indian cricketer Shikhar Dhawan announces retirement

New Delhi, Aug 24 (PTI) Veteran India opener Shikhar Dhawan announced his retirement from all forms of cricket, two years after he last donned the national jersey.

The 38-year-old said he leaves the scene a content man, having represented the national team in all three formats since making his international debut in 2010 in an ODI against Australia in Visakhapatnam.

"As I close this chapter of my cricketing journey, I carry with me countless memories and gratitude. Thank you for the love and support! Jai Hind!," Dhawan said in a post on 'X'.

"It's important to turn the page to move forward in life and that's why I am announcing my retirement from international and domestic cricket. I am leaving with peace in my heart that I played so long for India," he added.

Dhawan appeared in 34 Tests, 167 ODIs and 68 T20Is for India.

His best came in the 50-over format in which he amassed 6793 runs at an average of 44.11. He averaged 40.61 for his 2315 Test runs. PTI

