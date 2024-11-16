Sanju’s sensational T20I run: Coach backs Samson for Tests

Indian batter Sanju Samson is making headlines with his sensational batting in T20Is. On Friday (November 15) he scored another hundred against South Africa, his third including back-to-back tons, in just five innings in the shortest format of the game.

With two centuries in four games in the away series against South Africa, Samson has, for now, sealed the opener’s slot in the T20Is. Thanks to him and Tilak Varma (2 consecutive hundreds), India clinched the four-match rubber 3-1 on Friday.

'Sanju should open for Kerala in Ranji Trophy'

The 30-year-old right-handed Samson, who made his T20I debut nine years ago, in 2015, did not get enough chances to prove his ability. He has featured in only 37 T20Is so far during the nine-year period.

But, now things could change for the better for the Kerala wicketkeeper-batter.

In the future he can play a major role as an opener in the Indian Test team too, feels Samson’s childhood coach Biju George.

Expectedly, George was elated after watching Samson’s 56-ball 109 not out against the Proteas in the fourth T20I in Johannesburg on Friday and backed Samson to succeed in the same aggressive way in Test cricket as well.

“Samson has been absolutely brilliant, scoring three T20I hundreds in five innings. I am over the moon seeing him bat like this,” George told The Federal in an exclusive chat on Saturday (November 16).

“The way Sanju has been batting in T20s, there is no doubt he can succeed in Test cricket too. If you look back at Test cricket history, there have been players who have succeeded with their attack batting including Virender Sehwag, Adam Gilchrist, and Krishnamachari Srikkanth to name a few. Nowadays, four runs per over has become a norm in Test cricket.

“And, Sanju can contribute to the Indian Test team. Probably, he should open the batting for Kerala in the Ranji Trophy and score heavily replicating his white-ball form in red-ball and impress the BCCI selectors. It is every cricketer’s ultimate dream to don India whites and blue cap in Tests and Sanju too will be hoping to make his Test debut soon,” George said backing Samson for Tests.

According to him, the key to Samson’s batting is his timing and not brute force. “Even for his biggest sixes, he relies on timing, not hitting the ball hard.”

Parents' sacrifices

George said Samson interacts with him and their recent meeting was in August after the batter visited his home after returning from India’s tour of Sri Lanka.