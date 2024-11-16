T20Is: Sanju Samson, first batter to score 3 tons in a calendar year

Sanju Samson created history on Friday (November 15) by becoming the first person in world cricket to score three centuries in a calendar year in T20 internationals.

The Indian wicket-keeper and newly-minted opener for the national side hit another blistering ton against the hapless South African team in the final match of the T20 series. His knock, and another brilliant successive century by Tilak Varma, ensured that the mountain of runs they accumulated in a record partnership was too high for the South African batters to surmount.

Also Read: India T20 juggernaut rolls on; seals South Africa series

India defeated South Africa by 135 runs in the fourth and final T20 match to win the series 3-1.

Samson’s record feat

Samson’s 109 off 56 balls included 6 boundaries and 9 sixes. This century followed two successive ducks in the previous two matches, and another century in the first match in this series.

Also Read: T20 opener: Sanju Samson smashes ton, India pummels South Africa

Samson had earlier blasted his first century this year in T20 internationals against Bangladesh in India.

The Kerala batter has scored three T20I tons in his last five matches during this calendar year to set a new world record.

A plethora of records

There were several other records that were broken on Friday at Johannesburg against the Rainbow Nation.

India’s 283 is India’s highest T20I total overseas, and the best score by a team on South African soil.

It’s the first time that two Indian batters have scored centuries in the same T20I innings.

Also Read: Samson's ton powers India to 133-run win, 3-0 T20I series sweep against Bangladesh

Sanju Samson and Tilak Varma posted the highest partnership for India in T20 internationals by scoring 210 runs off just 93 balls for the second wicket.

The three Indian batters hit a record 23 sixes during the match (10 from Tilak, 9 from Samson, and 4 from Abhishek Sharma).