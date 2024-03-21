IPL 2024: MS Dhoni hands over CSK captaincy to Ruturaj Gaikwad

A day before the start of the IPL 2024, Chennai Super Kings (CSK) have a new captain Ruturaj Gaikwad, taking over the reins from MS Dhoni, it was announced officially on Thursday (March 21).

The announcement came from the official X (Twitter) handle of the IPL. It wrote, "Presenting @ChennaiIPL's Captain - @Ruutu1331."

In a statement later, CSK said on their website, "MS Dhoni has handed over Chennai Super Kings’ captaincy to Ruturaj Gaikwad ahead of the start of TATA IPL 2024. Ruturaj has been an integral part of Chennai Super Kings since 2019 and has played 52 matches in IPL during this period. The team looks forward to the upcoming season."



In the IPL 2024 opener tomorrow (March 22) in Chennai, CSK face Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB).