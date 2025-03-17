Rohit Sharma chills in Maldives after Champions Trophy 2025 win

Indian skipper Rohit Sharma is soaking up the sun in the Maldives after leading Team India to Champions Trophy 2025 glory in Dubai. The star cricketer shared stunning photos from his beachside retreat, enjoying a well-deserved break with his wife Hrithika and daughter Samaira.

A relaxing getaway

After an intense tournament, Rohit has chosen to unwind at a scenic resort, away from the hustle and bustle of cricket. He posted serene pictures of his vacation, captioning one as “Pure bliss”. Fans have been showering love on the cricketer, admiring his ability to balance family time with professional commitments.

Focus on IPL 2025

While most cricketers have returned to their IPL pre-season training camps, Rohit is making the most of his short break before rejoining Mumbai Indians next week. The five-time IPL champions are looking to bounce back after a tough season last year, and fans are hopeful that Rohit returns recharged.

Will this break boost Rohit’s form?

With IPL 2025 around the corner, Rohit Sharma’s form will be crucial for the Mumbai Indians. The break in the Maldives could be the perfect refresher before he dives back into intense T20 action. Cricket enthusiasts are keen to see if this much-needed pause will translate into explosive performances on the field.

