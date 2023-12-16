Rohit Sharma informed about Pandya taking over MI reins ahead of World Cup: Report

Even as the removal of Rohit Sharma as Mumbai Indians (MI) skipper has met with some strong reactions from MI supporters, it has come to light now that the franchise had informed Rohit before the ICC World Cup 2023 about Hardik Pandya’s return to the MI fold as captain in the upcoming season.

Sources said Pandya had agreed to move from Gujarat to Mumbai on the sole condition that he be made the franchise captain. As per a report in The Indian Express, Sharma was briefed on the franchise roadmap around the start of the World Cup. He was made to understand the immediate need for a change in captaincy in a series of meetings, following which he reportedly agreed to play under Pandya in the forthcoming season.

MI recently brought back Pandya from Gujarat Titans in a trade. Sources said Pandya had minced no word while making it clear to the MI owners that if the franchise wants him back in the side, he will lead the team. Following consultations, the franchise management agreed to Pandya’s wish and later informed Sharma about it during the World Cup. Sharma had by then left it to the franchise to decide the team’s future.

In a press release on Friday (December 15), the franchise’s global head of performance Mahela Jayawardene stated, “It is part of legacy building and staying true to the MI philosophy of being future-ready. Mumbai Indians have always been blessed with exceptional leadership right from Sachin to Harbhajan and Ricky to Rohit, who while contributing to the immediate success have always had an eye on strengthening the team for the future. It is in keeping with this philosophy that Hardik Pandya will assume captaincy of Mumbai Indians for the IPL 2024 season.”

The release further stated, “We express our gratitude to Rohit Sharma for his exceptional leadership; his tenure as the captain of the Mumbai Indians since 2013 has been nothing short of extraordinary. His leadership has not only brought unparalleled success to the team but has also solidified his place as one of the finest captains in the history of the IPL.”

Mumbai Indians turned to Rohit Sharma to lead them after the franchise got off to a poor start under the captaincy of Ricky Ponting back in 2013. The critical move resulted in their first-ever league title. Since then, Rohit has led the team to four more titles – the joint-most for any captain alongside MS Dhoni. Pandya, who had left MI for Gujarat a couple of seasons back, led the new franchise to a title in their first-ever IPL season. Defending the title this year, Pandya and Co made it to the final again but lost against the CSK.