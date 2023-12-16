‘Shame on MI’ trends: Mumbai lose lakhs of followers after Rohit removed as captain

Rohit Sharma being removed as Mumbai Indians (MI) captain for IPL 2024 has resulted in the franchise receiving a severe backlash on social media.

On Friday (December 15), MI replaced Rohit with Hardik Pandya as the captain for next year’s Indian Premier League (IPL). This did not go down well with MI fans, who slammed the team owners.

Fans used “#ShameonMI” hashtag on X (Twitter) and it was trending on Saturday. Some of them called the sacking of Rohit as skipper as a wrong decision.

“Unfollowed Mumbai Indians” was the common line put out by many users in replies to MI’s appreciation post on Rohit on X.

“Never expected this from MI... I know it means nothing to you but … I will never cheer for you ever again. Heartless MI!” wrote an X user.

According to reports, so far, MI have lost more than 6 lakh followers on social media (X and Instagram). And more are unfollowing after being upset with their favourite cricketer Rohit’s sacking.

Rohit along with MS Dhoni are the most successful captains in IPL history with five titles each. Rohit was the first to achieve the landmark.

Hardik, who was with MI, was signed up by new franchise Gujarat Titans (GT) in IPL 2022 and he led them to the title in their maiden appearance. This year, they reached the final where they lost to Chennai Super Kings (CSK).

Last month, Hardik was traded from GT to MI in an all-cash deal (Rs 15 crore). MI, to sign up Hardik, traded all-rounder Cameron Green, who was bought for Rs 17.5 crore.

In 11 years as MI captain, Rohit won six titles – five IPL and one Champions League T20 (CLT20). He became MI captain midway through IPL 2013, taking over the reins from Ricky Ponting.

What MI's Jayawardene said