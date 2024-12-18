‘My last day as India cricketer’: R Ashwin announces retirement

India's premier off-spinner R Ashwin on Wednesday (December 18) surprised the cricketing world by announcing his retirement with immediate effect in the middle of the Test series against Australia in Brisbane.

Ashwin retires from the game as the second highest wicket-taker for India in Tests with 537 scalps in 106 games, leaving him only behind Anil Kumble (619 wickets). He will continue to play club cricket.

"I won't take too much of your time. Today will be the last day for me as an India cricketer," Ashwin said at the end of the drawn third Test at Brisbane in a joint press conference with captain Rohit Sharma during which he declined to take any questions and left after making the announcement.

The 38-year-old played the day-night Test in Adelaide and picked up one wicket.

"He was very, very sure of his decision. We should stand by what he wants," said Rohit after Ashwin left the stage.

He was seen sharing an emotional moment with star batter Virat Kohli in the dressing room hours before the announcement.

"A name synonymous with mastery, wizardry, brilliance, and innovation," said the BCCI in its tribute post on X.

Ashwin has played in 106 Test matches for India, making his debut on November 6, 2011 against the West Indies in Delhi. His tally in test cricket is a huge 537 wickets, second only after Anil Kumble, who took 619 Test wickets during his career.

The star spinner also took 156 wickets in 116 One Day Internationals and 72 wickets in 65 T20 Internationals for the country.

In the World Test Championship (WTC), Ashwin represented India in 41 matches and took 195 wickets, the highest number by any player.

