Ashwin retirement: What Kohli, Gambhir and others said
The 38-year-old Ashwin, an ODI World Cup winner, finished his India career with 537 Test, 156 ODI, and 72 T20I wickets along with six Test hundreds
Virat Kohli led the tributes for Ravichandran Ashwin, who retired from international cricket on Wednesday (December 18). Ashwin called it a day from the top level after the completion of India's third Test against Australia in Brisbane.
Kohli, who was seen hugging Ashwin in the dressing room before the announcement, said on X (formerly Twitter), "I’ve played with you for 14 years and when you told me today you’re retiring, it made me a bit emotional and the flashbacks of all those years playing together came to me. I’ve enjoyed every bit of the journey with you ash, your skill and match winning contributions to Indian cricket are second to none and you will always and always be remembered as a legend of Indian cricket. Wish you nothing but the best in your life with your family and everything else that it unfolds for you. With massive respect and lots of love to you and your close ones. Thanks for everything buddy."
Also read: Full text of what Ashwin said on his retirement
The 38-year-old Ashwin, an ODI World Cup winner, finished his India career with 537 Test, 156 ODI, and 72 T20I wickets along with six Test hundreds.
India coach Gautam Gambhir wrote on X, "The privilege of seeing you grow from a young bowler to a legend of modern cricket is something that I wouldn’t trade for the world! I know that generations of bowlers to come will say that I became a bowler coz of Ashwin! U will be missed brother!"
Here are the tributes for Ashwin after his international cricket retirement