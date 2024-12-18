Ashwin retirement: What Kohli, Gambhir and others said

Virat Kohli led the tributes for Ravichandran Ashwin, who retired from international cricket on Wednesday (December 18). Ashwin called it a day from the top level after the completion of India's third Test against Australia in Brisbane.

Kohli, who was seen hugging Ashwin in the dressing room before the announcement, said on X (formerly Twitter), "I’ve played with you for 14 years and when you told me today you’re retiring, it made me a bit emotional and the flashbacks of all those years playing together came to me. I’ve enjoyed every bit of the journey with you ash, your skill and match winning contributions to Indian cricket are second to none and you will always and always be remembered as a legend of Indian cricket. Wish you nothing but the best in your life with your family and everything else that it unfolds for you. With massive respect and lots of love to you and your close ones. Thanks for everything buddy."

The 38-year-old Ashwin, an ODI World Cup winner, finished his India career with 537 Test, 156 ODI, and 72 T20I wickets along with six Test hundreds.

India coach Gautam Gambhir wrote on X, "The privilege of seeing you grow from a young bowler to a legend of modern cricket is something that I wouldn’t trade for the world! I know that generations of bowlers to come will say that I became a bowler coz of Ashwin! U will be missed brother!"

Here are the tributes for Ashwin after his international cricket retirement





a GOAT retires



Well done on what's been an outstanding career . Proud to have played with you and definitely the greatest ever to have played from TAMILNADU. @ashwinravi99



Much love and enjoy some leisurely time with family and friends ❤️#INDvAUS #ashwin#legend — DK (@DineshKarthik) December 18, 2024





The privilege of seeing you grow from a young bowler to a legend of modern cricket is something that I wouldn’t trade for the world! I know that generations of bowlers to come will say that I became a bowler coz of Ashwin! U will be missed brother! ❤️ @ashwinravi99 pic.twitter.com/fuATAjE8aw — Gautam Gambhir (@GautamGambhir) December 18, 2024





Sun sets in on one of finest off spinners to have taken the field. Ashwin take a bow to your contribution to world cricket as one of the finest exponents of spin bowling. You will be missed champ. Best wishes for your future endeavours. Good well. — Srinath K (@Srinathk1969) December 18, 2024









𝙏𝙝𝙖𝙣𝙠 𝙔𝙤𝙪 𝘼𝙨𝙝𝙬𝙞𝙣 🫡



A name synonymous with mastery, wizardry, brilliance, and innovation 👏👏



The ace spinner and #TeamIndia's invaluable all-rounder announces his retirement from international cricket.



Congratulations on a legendary career, @ashwinravi99 ❤️ pic.twitter.com/swSwcP3QXA — BCCI (@BCCI) December 18, 2024





𝐄𝐧𝐝 𝐨𝐟 𝐚𝐧 𝐞𝐫𝐚 🥹💙



This Kutti Story will live in our hearts forever. Thank you, Ashwin, for the memories, the magic, and the legacy 🌀#MumbaiMeriJaan #MumbaiIndians pic.twitter.com/RkpdPhMysW — Mumbai Indians (@mipaltan) December 18, 2024





An absolute match-winner, @ashwinravi99! Retiring as India’s second-highest wicket-taker in Test cricket is nothing short of monumental. Combine that with his invaluable batting contributions, and you get one of the game’s solid all-rounders. Well done, Ash! pic.twitter.com/9UAxCNouSf — Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) December 18, 2024 Congratulations on an incredible journey, @ashwinravi99! Standing at slip was never a dull moment with you bowling, every ball felt like a chance waiting to happen. All the best for your next chapter! pic.twitter.com/HhBUHVPu3v — Ajinkya Rahane (@ajinkyarahane88) December 18, 2024 Champion Cricketer. One of the biggest match-winners for India in Tests. #ThankYouAsh — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) December 18, 2024





Hey Ash, congratulations on a magnificent career, old boy. You were an invaluable asset during my tenure as coach and enriched the game immensely with your skill and craft. God bless. @ashwinravi99 @BCCI @ICC #Ashwin #AUSvsIND pic.twitter.com/ZLelKjmEdu — Ravi Shastri (@RaviShastriOfc) December 18, 2024





Legend of the game @ashwinravi99 wish you all the best for future https://t.co/M1R1SApsBp — Josh Hazlewood (@Joshrhazlewood) December 18, 2024

287 international matches, 765 wickets, over 4000 runs 🏏



Thank you for the countless memories, #Ashwin Anna ❤️ pic.twitter.com/UO8CdDTWSM — Google India (@GoogleIndia) December 18, 2024

Thank you Ravi Ashwin. Glad you came, and that you were a part of the international game for so long, with such excellence. You taught, you educated and you entertained🙏🏽. — Ian Raphael Bishop (@irbishi) December 18, 2024













#Ashwin was one cricketer who played chess on a huge cricket field, like #Shastri and #KUmble did before him. All of them were and are interesting and engaging conversationalists as well. Wonder who will be the next of this ilk!! #cerebralcricketers — WV Raman (@wvraman) December 18, 2024





Congratulations @ashwinravi99 on a phenomenal cricket career. Your ambition as a test cricketer was admirable. Well done for being the flag bearer of Indian spin for more than a decade. Be very proud of your achievements and hopefully see you more often now. — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) December 18, 2024





Take a bow, Ashwin bro! 🏏 Your magic with the ball, sharp cricketing mind, and unmatched passion for Test cricket will forever be etched in our hearts. Thank you for giving us countless moments of joy and pride. Wishing you all the best for your next chapter! 🙌❤️ #Ashwin… pic.twitter.com/5jBuHusPn2 — Suresh Raina🇮🇳 (@ImRaina) December 18, 2024



