Ravichandran Ashwin to soon have a Chennai street named after him

The Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) has decided to rename the Ramakrishnapuram 1st Street in Chennai’s West Mambalam after Ravichandran Ashwin, the legendary Indian cricketer.

Interestingly, it is also the street where Ashwin resides. The official renaming ceremony will be scheduled soon. The renaming proposal was submitted to the GCC by the Carrom Ball Event and Marketing Company Private Limited, which is owned by Ashwin.



Well-deserved honour

According to a TOI report, the company had proposed the renaming of either Arya Gowda Road or Ramakrishnapuram 1st Street in honour of the cricketer. The GCC accepted the proposal and chose the latter to be renamed for the same.

The honour that Ravichandran Ashwin is getting in Chennai is well deserved for the born-native of the city. The Chennai boy rose through the ranks to become one of the top wicket-takers for India in test match cricket.

The off-spinner is known for his unorthodox variations and match-winning spells. While he has retired from International cricket, there is still some cricket left in him as he is set to take the field for the Chennai Super Kings in the upcoming IPL, which begins on Saturday.



Ashwin’s cricket career

Ashwin played 106 test matches for India, taking 537 wickets for the country. His record in the limited overs formats is also quite impressive, with the bowler picking up 156 wickets in 116 ODIs and 72 wickets in 65 T20Is.

Apart from playing at the highest level, Ashwin is also helping the budding players of the city by working as a coach for kids from the Greater Chennai Corporation schools.

Ashwin recently retired from international cricket in the middle of the Border Gavaskar Trophy (BGT) in Australia. He has also co-written his autobiography, ‘I have the streets’, along with Siddharth Monga, which delves into details about Ashwin’s relationship with street cricket and Chennai in general.