Hindi not national language, says cricketer Ashwin; Annamalai responds

Tamil Nadu BJP state president K Annamalai has backed former Indian cricketer Ravichandran Ashwin’s assertion that Hindi is not India’s “national language.” Annamalai also stressed Hindi should instead be considered a link language.

Describing Ashwin as a "dear friend," Annamalai publicly backed the now-retired cricketer’s stance, reiterating that Hindi is a “language of convenience.”

Ashwin made these comments during a speech at a graduation ceremony in Chennai, where he clarified "Hindi is an official language, and not the national language".

His statement comes amid ongoing debates about the role and status of Hindi in India.

Most students preferred Tamil

During the convocation, Ashwin interacted with the students, asking which language they preferred him to speak in. While some said English, most wanted Tamil, and there was no response when he suggested Hindi.

Earlier too, Annamalai had made it clear that his party would not permit any forceful promotion of Hindi in Tamil Nadu.

Another BJP leader differs

Another BJP leader Uma Anandan, asked whether Ashwin represented India or Tamiil Nadu when he played international cricket.

Hindii, a sensitive topic

The issue of "Hindi imposition" has long been a sensitive topic in Tamil Nadu, sparking numerous protests and campaigns over the years. In October last year, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and DMK leader M.K. Stalin wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, raising concerns about the Golden Jubilee Celebrations of Chennai Doordarshan being combined with Hindi Month celebrations. Stalin suggested that "such Hindi-language-oriented events in non-Hindi-speaking states" should be avoided.

"As you are aware, the Constitution of India does not grant national language status to any language. Hindi and English are used solely for official purposes, such as legislation, judiciary, and communication between the Union and state governments. In a multilingual country like India, giving special prominence to Hindi and celebrating Hindi Month in non-Hindi-speaking states is seen as an attempt to undermine other languages," Stalin wrote in his letter.







