Watch: Rahul Dravid loses cool after auto hits his car in Bengaluru

In a rare moment, Indian batting legend Rahul Dravid lost his cool after his car was hit by a goods auto-rickshaw in Bengaluru. The video of the incident has gone viral on social media.

Dravid was seen having an argument with an auto driver on Bengaluru's Cunningham Road. Since Tuesday night (February 4), X (formerly Twitter) users have been widely sharing the short video clip of the incident.

According to reports, the auto rear-ended Dravid's SUV.

Netizens blame auto driver

In the video, former India captain Dravid can be seen arguing in Kannada with the auto driver and pointing out that he hit his car. The auto driver is also heard saying something. Luckily, nobody was injured in the minor collision between the two vehicles.

While some blamed the auto driver for colliding with Dravid's car, some others felt that it was not clear from the short 11-second video clip as to whose fault it was.

"Auto Annas are unstoppable— even Rahul Dravid would struggle to outmaneuver them! They squeeze into every possible gap, making Bengaluru’s traffic even more chaotic. For them, traffic rules seem nonexistent! (sic)," a user said while tagging the Bengaluru Traffic Police on X.

'No clarity'

"It's just a 10 seconds video without clarity as what exactly happened or what exactly happening, how can we decide who is wrong. We know Dravid well and usual auto drivers behavior, but still not fair to decide something without clarity (sic)," another user said on X.

The 52-year-old Dravid is known for his cool and calm demeanour on and off the cricket field. Last year, as the head coach of the Indian team, he took the Rohit Sharma-led side to T20 World Cup title.

Now, Dravid is with the Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Rajasthan Royals (RR) as their head coach.