R Ashwin's records and India career in numbers from 2010 to 2024
Ashwin said December 18 would be his "last day" as an Indian cricketer. However, he will continue to play in IPL
India's premier off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin retired from international cricket on Wednesday (December 18). However, he will continue to be seen in IPL with the Chennai Super Kings (CSK).
After the end of the third Test between India and Australia in Brisbane, the 38-year-old Ashwin announced his decision to bid adieu to all forms of cricket at the international level.
Also read: Ashwin retirement: What Kohli, Gambhir and others said
He said December 18 would be his "last day" as an Indian cricketer. However, he was not part of the Brisbane Test, and officially his last playing day for India was December 8, in Adelaide, during the pink-ball (day/night) Test.
Here is Ashwin's India career in numbers, his records
Tests: 106; Wickets: 537; Hundreds: 6
37 five-wicket hauls in Tests
8 10-wicket hauls in Tests
25 four-wickets hauls in Tests
Ashwin is the second-highest wicket-taker in Tests for India behind Anil Kumble (619)
He has scored 3,503 runs in Tests at an average of 25.75 with 6 tons and 14 fifties
Ashwin was part of the 2011 World Cup-winning team under the captaincy of MS Dhoni
He has won the joint-most Player-of-the-match awards (11) in Tests. He shares the record with Sri Lanka's Muttiah Muralitharan
Overall, Ashwin is the 7th on the list of most Test wickets
Ashwin has the second-highest most five-wicket hauls (37) in Tests behind Muralitharan (67)
Ashwin is one of the 11 Test all-rounders in the world with more than 3,000 runs and 300-plus wickets
ODIs: 116; Wickets: 156; Runs: 707
T20Is: 65; Wickets: 72; Runs: 184
Debut Test: Vs West Indies, Delhi, November 6-9, 2011
Last Test: Vs Australia, Adelaide, December 6-8, 2024
Debut ODI: Vs Sri Lanka, Harare, June 5, 2010
Last ODI: Vs Australia, Chennai, October 8, 2023
Debut T20I: Vs Zimbabwe, Harare, June 12, 2010
Last T20I: Vs England, Adelaide, November 10, 2022