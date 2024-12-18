R Ashwin's records and India career in numbers from 2010 to 2024

India's premier off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin retired from international cricket on Wednesday (December 18). However, he will continue to be seen in IPL with the Chennai Super Kings (CSK).

After the end of the third Test between India and Australia in Brisbane, the 38-year-old Ashwin announced his decision to bid adieu to all forms of cricket at the international level.

He said December 18 would be his "last day" as an Indian cricketer. However, he was not part of the Brisbane Test, and officially his last playing day for India was December 8, in Adelaide, during the pink-ball (day/night) Test.

Here is Ashwin's India career in numbers, his records

Tests: 106; Wickets: 537; Hundreds: 6

37 five-wicket hauls in Tests

8 10-wicket hauls in Tests

25 four-wickets hauls in Tests

Ashwin is the second-highest wicket-taker in Tests for India behind Anil Kumble (619)

He has scored 3,503 runs in Tests at an average of 25.75 with 6 tons and 14 fifties

Ashwin was part of the 2011 World Cup-winning team under the captaincy of MS Dhoni

He has won the joint-most Player-of-the-match awards (11) in Tests. He shares the record with Sri Lanka's Muttiah Muralitharan

Overall, Ashwin is the 7th on the list of most Test wickets

Ashwin has the second-highest most five-wicket hauls (37) in Tests behind Muralitharan (67)

Ashwin is one of the 11 Test all-rounders in the world with more than 3,000 runs and 300-plus wickets

ODIs: 116; Wickets: 156; Runs: 707

T20Is: 65; Wickets: 72; Runs: 184

Debut Test: Vs West Indies, Delhi, November 6-9, 2011

Last Test: Vs Australia, Adelaide, December 6-8, 2024

Debut ODI: Vs Sri Lanka, Harare, June 5, 2010

Last ODI: Vs Australia, Chennai, October 8, 2023

Debut T20I: Vs Zimbabwe, Harare, June 12, 2010

Last T20I: Vs England, Adelaide, November 10, 2022