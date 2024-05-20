MS Dhoni to undergo surgery in London, says report

Former India and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) captain MS Dhoni is set to leave for London to undergo surgery, a media report said on Monday (May 20).

This news comes two days after CSK were eliminated from IPL 2024. The defending champions failed to qualify for the playoffs after losing to Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) on Saturday night, May 18.

There are speculations that Dhoni may have played his last IPL match. However, there is no official confirmation yet on his retirement. Even the CSK team management has said they have no information on Dhoni’s future plans.

Now, according to news agency IANS’s report, quoting sources, Dhoni is set to fly to the United Kingdon (UK) for his muscle tear surgery.

“Dhoni might head to London for his muscle tear surgery which saw him struggling during the IPL. He is not fully fit but wants to continue to play cricket and he will only decide about his future after treatment which will take him five to six months to recover,” sources said, according to the report.

Last year too, after the completion of IPL 2023, Dhoni underwent a successful knee surgery in Mumbai.

Dhoni was seen limping during IPL 2024 matches. However, he played all the 14 games for CSK and also kept wickets. Dhoni scored 161 runs in 11 innings at an impressive strike rate of 220.54. He hit 14 fours and 13 sixes and remained not out in eight innings during IPL 2024.