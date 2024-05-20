Has Dhoni played his last IPL match? What CSK CEO, former players have to say

Defending champions Chennai Super Kings (CSK) failed to progress to the IPL 2024 playoffs and the franchise’s fans are now wondering whether it is the end of their favourite cricketer MS Dhoni.



On Saturday night (May 18) at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru, Dhoni almost took CSK to the playoffs when they needed 17 runs off the final over to qualify, against Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB).

Dhoni fails to finish game

Dhoni and Ravindra Jadeja were at the crease in the 20th over. Yash Dayal’s first ball was smashed out of the stadium by Dhoni. It was a massive 110-metre six. However, in trying to repeat the same, Dhoni was dismissed, caught at the boundary.

With the ball landing out of the stadium, umpires handed a different ball to Dayal and that made the difference as he defended the 16 runs and gave RCB a 27-run victory and also took them to the playoffs.

Dhoni was disappointed with his dismissal and the subsequent elimination of his team from IPL 2024. It is still not clear whether he has played his last match for CSK.

The 42-year-old Dhoni had last year said he would play in 2024 and did the same. But, in this season, he handed over the captaincy reins to Ruturaj Gaikwad and throughout the tournament, the media could not get his views about his future and his team.

What CSK CEO said

Dhoni has always maintained silence over his retirement and decisions come as a surprise to his fans. The same happened when he quit international cricket, as he announced his decision to hang up his boots, on Instagram.

Even the CSK management is not aware of Dhoni’s future plan. “He has not told us anything. He does not tell us such things anyway. He just decides,” CSK’s CEO Kasi Viswanathan was quoted as saying by Cricbuzz.

As per a report in Times of India, citing a source, Dhoni will wait for a couple of months to take a decision.

“Dhoni has not told anybody in CSK that he is quitting. He has told the management that he will wait for a couple of months before taking a final call. He did not feel any discomfort in his running between the wickets and that is a plus,” a source was quoted as saying in the report.

“We will wait for Dhoni's communication. He always has the best interests of the team in mind; let us see what happens,” a CSK official said, as per the report.

Rayudu feels Dhoni will be back next year

Meanwhile, former CSK player Matthew Hayden feels Dhoni has played his last IPL game. However, the Australian said Dhoni could be in the CSK dugout in a mentoring or coaching role.

“I think this is it. I do believe that this will be the last time that MS Dhoni will play. Certainly, it won’t be the last time that we see MS Dhoni. I’d be very surprised if he doesn’t mentor or be a part of the CSK family in an official capacity,” Hayden said on Star Sports.

Another former CSK player, Ambati Rayudu said Dhoni may play next season. “I don’t think this is his last game. I just don’t see him wanting to end on this note. He looked a little frustrated, even when he got out. That’s very unlike MS Dhoni, he just wanted to qualify and finish on a high. But you never know with MS Dhoni, he might come back next year,” Rayudu said on the channel.