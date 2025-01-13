IPL 2025: Shreyas Iyer named Punjab Kings captain

Punjab Kings (PBKS) have named Shreyas Iyer as their captain for IPL 2025. The right-handed batter roped in by the franchise at the mega auction last November will rejoin hands with head coach Ricky Ponting to lead the franchise.

Also read: IPL 2025 start date confirmed by BCCI

At the auction, PBKS splurged Rs 26.75 crore on Iyer. PBKS will be Iyer's third franchise in the IPL after Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), and Delhi Capitals (DC), with who made his debut in 2015. DC had appointed him as their captain midway through 2018.

What Iyer said

The 30-year-old expressed gratitude to the PBKS management. "I am honoured that the team has reposed its faith in me. I am looking forward to working again with Coach Ponting. The team looks strong, with a great mix of potential and proven performers. I hope to repay the faith shown by the management to deliver our maiden title."

Also read: Shreyas Iyer opens up on BCCI contract snub after 'tremendous' World Cup

Ponting said, "Shreyas has a great mind for the game. His proven capabilities as captain will enable the team to deliver. I have enjoyed my time with Iyer in the past in IPL, and I look forward to working with him again. With his leadership and the talent in the squad, I am excited about the seasons ahead."

Memorable 2024 for Iyer

Punjab Kings CEO Satish Menon added, "We had identified Shreyas as our captain and were delighted with the auction result. He has already proven himself to master the format, and his vision for the team aligns perfectly with our goals. With him and Ponting joining hands again, we are confident our team has a solid leadership group to guide us to our first title."

In 2024, Iyer had a memorable year. He was part of the Mumbai team that won the Ranji and Irani trophy. He captained Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in their victorious IPL 2024 campaign. Under his leadership, Mumbai won their second Syed Mushtaq Ali trophy.