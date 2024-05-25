IPL 2024 | Road to the final: How KKR and SRH reached the title clash

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) will contest the IPL 2024 final at Chennai's M A Chidambaram Stadium on Sunday evening (May 26). Both teams had finished one-two after the league phase to reach the playoffs.

In Qualifier 1, KKR defeated SRH to become the first team to reach the final. Later, SRH played in Qualifier 2 and won against Rajasthan Royals (RR) to qualify for the summit clash.

Here is how both teams fared during IPL 2024 and reached the title clash.

KKR's road to the IPL 2024 final (Topped the league table with 20 points)

Match 1: Beat SRH by 4 runs

Match 2: Beat Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) by 7 wickets

Match 3: Beat Delhi Capitals (DC) by 106 runs

Match 4: Lost to Chennai Super Kings (CSK) by 7 wickets

Match 5: Beat Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) by 8 wickets

Match 6: Lost to Rajasthan Royals (RR) by 2 wickets

Match 7: Beat RCB by 1 run

Match 8: Lost to Punjab Kings (PBKS) by 8 wickets

Match 9: Beat DC by 7 wickets

Match 10: Beat Mumbai Indians (MI) by 24 runs

Match 11: Beat LSG by 98 runs

Match 12: Beat MI by 18 runs

Match 13: No Result against GT

Match 14: No Result against RR

Qualifier 1: Beat SRH by 8 wickets

SRH's road to the IPL 2024 final (Finished second in the league table with 17 points)

Match 1: Lost to KKR by 4 runs

Match 2: Beat MI by 31 runs

Match 3: Lost to GT by 7 wickets

Match 4: Beat CSK by 6 wickets

Match 5: Beat PBKS by 2 runs

Match 6: Beat RCB by 25 runs

Match 7: Beat DC by 67 runs

Match 8: Lost to RCB by 35 runs

Match 9: Lost to CSK by 78 runs

Match 10: Beat RR by 1 run

Match 11: Lost to MI by 7 wickets

Match 12: Beat LSG by 10 wickets

Match 13: No Result against GT

Match 14: Beat PBKS by 4 wickets

Qualifier 1: Lost to KKR by 8 wickets

Qualifier 2: Beat RR by 36 runs