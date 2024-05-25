IPL 2024 | Road to the final: How KKR and SRH reached the title clash
It is the battle of the table toppers in the summit clash at Chennai's M A Chidambaram Stadium on Sunday
Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) will contest the IPL 2024 final at Chennai's M A Chidambaram Stadium on Sunday evening (May 26). Both teams had finished one-two after the league phase to reach the playoffs.
In Qualifier 1, KKR defeated SRH to become the first team to reach the final. Later, SRH played in Qualifier 2 and won against Rajasthan Royals (RR) to qualify for the summit clash.
Here is how both teams fared during IPL 2024 and reached the title clash.
KKR's road to the IPL 2024 final (Topped the league table with 20 points)
Match 1: Beat SRH by 4 runs
Match 2: Beat Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) by 7 wickets
Match 3: Beat Delhi Capitals (DC) by 106 runs
Match 4: Lost to Chennai Super Kings (CSK) by 7 wickets
Match 5: Beat Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) by 8 wickets
Match 6: Lost to Rajasthan Royals (RR) by 2 wickets
Match 7: Beat RCB by 1 run
Match 8: Lost to Punjab Kings (PBKS) by 8 wickets
Match 9: Beat DC by 7 wickets
Match 10: Beat Mumbai Indians (MI) by 24 runs
Match 11: Beat LSG by 98 runs
Match 12: Beat MI by 18 runs
Match 13: No Result against GT
Match 14: No Result against RR
Qualifier 1: Beat SRH by 8 wickets
SRH's road to the IPL 2024 final (Finished second in the league table with 17 points)
Match 1: Lost to KKR by 4 runs
Match 2: Beat MI by 31 runs
Match 3: Lost to GT by 7 wickets
Match 4: Beat CSK by 6 wickets
Match 5: Beat PBKS by 2 runs
Match 6: Beat RCB by 25 runs
Match 7: Beat DC by 67 runs
Match 8: Lost to RCB by 35 runs
Match 9: Lost to CSK by 78 runs
Match 10: Beat RR by 1 run
Match 11: Lost to MI by 7 wickets
Match 12: Beat LSG by 10 wickets
Match 13: No Result against GT
Match 14: Beat PBKS by 4 wickets
Qualifier 1: Lost to KKR by 8 wickets
Qualifier 2: Beat RR by 36 runs