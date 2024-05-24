SRH enter IPL 2024 final, to meet KKR in Chennai on May 26

Spinners starred as Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) defeated Rajasthan Royals (RR) by 36 runs to march into the final of IPL 2024 in Chennai on Friday night (May 24).

In the title clash at the same venue – M A Chidambaram Stadium, SRH will face Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) on Sunday (May 26). KKR had beaten SRH in Qualifier 1.

Turning track

With the pitch offering turn in the second innings of Qualifier 2, SRH slow bowlers used the conditions perfectly to restrict RR to 139/7 in the run chase of 176.

Left-arm spinners Shahbaz Ahmed (3/23), who came in as the ‘Impact Player’, and Abhishek Sharma (2/24) took wickets and put the brakes on RR’s scoring after they were off to a good start.

From 65/1 in the eighth over, RR’s run chase was derailed after Yashasvi Jaiswal (42 off 21, 4x4, 3x6) and captain Sanju Samson’s (10) dismissals in the space of five balls.

Later, RR were in big trouble at 92/6 in 13.4 overs and it was left to Dhruv Jurel (56 not out off 35, 7x4, 2x6) to wage a lone battle and keep them in the hunt. But his half-century was not enough to take them to victory.

RR bowlers shine

Earlier, Sandeep Sharma, the master operator on tacky surfaces, made use of his skill sets to optimum effect as RR restricted SRH to 175 for 9. SRH was asked to bat first after Samson won the toss.

The Royals' bowling could be segregated into three distinct parts despite Heinrich Klaasen's half-century (50, 34b) that had four maximums.

Trent Boult (3/45) started the slide in the Powerplays, Sandeep choked the 'Orange Army' batters in the middle overs while Avesh Khan was as menacing at the death (3/27) as he has been throughout the tournament.

But it was the canny Sandeep (2/25 in 4 overs), who took pace off his deliveries as Sunrisers batters were literally 'Short Third-Manned' with four batters failing to clear the fielder stationed at the edge of the 30-yard circle.

Chahal takes 3 catches

Yuzvendra Chahal manning the slot took three catches while Ravichandran Ashwin also got one at the same position.

The problem that SRH batters, including the in-form Travis Head (34 off 28 balls), faced was the lack of pace in the surface that became a hindrance while using it for the traditional T20 ramp scoops.

Abhishek (12) at the start became indiscreet when he played one shot too many off Boult and was holed out.

The ploy to use Ashwin (0/43 in 4 overs) with the new ball because of his familiarity with Chepauk didn't work as Rahul Tripathi (37 off 15 balls) hit the senior off-spinner out of the attack.

Markram fails on return

Just when it seemed that he was taking control on a day when Head wasn't getting his timing right, his poor shot selection while trying to hit Boult over short third became his undoing.

Aiden Markram's re-entry in the playing XI didn't pay dividends as he was out for one slashing at short third man. However, with Klaasen for company, SRH were clawing back at 99 for 3 when Head paid for his profligacy with Sandeep rolling his fingers over.

Klaasen understood that the ball wasn't coming onto the bat and only went for the jugular to the deliveries that were in his arc as he got one of his better half-centuries in difficult conditions before a slower delivery on the blockhole rattled the furniture.

With Klaasen's departure, the chances of getting past 200 also went through the window.