India win T20 WC: Here is India’s record in all ICC tournament finals from 1983 to 2024

It was a historic moment in Bridgetown, Barbados as India clinched the ICC T20 World Cup 2024 trophy after defeating South Africa in the final that was decided in the last over.



Virat Kohli starred with the bat scoring 76 while with the ball it was Jasprit Bumrah, Arshdeep Singh, and Hardik Pandya who were outstanding.

India posted 176/7 and kept South Africa to 169/7 to win by seven runs in a last-over thriller. Throughout the tournament, India remained unbeaten, a feat achieved for the first time in the history of the T20 World Cup.

Here is a look at India’s record in ICC finals, from 1983 to 2024.

India in ICC finals across formats: Played 13, Won 6 (1983, 2002, 2007, 2011, 2013, 2024), Lost 7

Indian captains with ICC titles: Kapil Dev (1), Sourav Ganguly (1), MS Dhoni (3), Rohit Sharma (1)

1983 World Cup final (Won); June 25, 1983, Lord’s, England

Result: India won by 43 runs

India defeated the West Indies in the final of the 1983 Prudential World Cup at Lord’s in England. The Kapil Devil-captained side denied a hat-trick of World Cups for the Caribbean outfit.

Brief Scores

India 183 all out in 54.4 overs (Kris Srikkanth 38, Sandeep Patil 27; Andy Roberts 3/32), Malcolm Marshall 2/24, Michael Holding 2/26, Larry Gomes 2/49)

West Indies 140 all out in 52 overs (Viv Richards 33, Jeff Dujon 25; Mohinder Amarnath 3/12, Madan Lal 3/32, Balwinder Sandhu 2/32)

2000 ICC Knockout final (Lost); October 15, 2000, Gymkhana Club Ground, Nairobi

Result: New Zealand beat India by 4 wickets

Captain Sourav Ganguly’s century went in vain as India lost to New Zealand in the final. The Kiwis rode on Chris Cairns’ unbeaten ton to lift the trophy.

Brief Scores

India 264/6 in 50 overs (Sourav Ganguly 117, Sachin Tendulkar 69; Scott Styris 2/53)

New Zealand 265/6 in 49.4 overs (Chris Cairns 102 not out, Chris Harris 46, Nathan Astle 37; Venkatesh Prasad 3/27, Anil Kumble 2/55)

2002 ICC Champions Trophy (Joint Winners); September 29, 30, 2002, R Premadasa Stadium, Colombo

Result: No Result; India, and Sri Lanka declared joint winners after rain

Rain played spoilsport for two days including the reserve day, and eventually the trophy was shared.

Brief Scores (Reserve Day)

Sri Lanka 222/7 in 50 overs (Mahela Jayawardene 77, Russel Arnold 56 not out; Zaheer Khan 3/44)

India 38/1 (Virender Sehwag 25 not out)

Brief Scores (Main Final Day)

Sri Lanka 244/5 in 50 overs (Sanath Jayasuriya 74, Kumar Sangakkara 54; Harbhajan Singh 3/27)

India 14/0 in 2 overs (Virender Sehwag 13 not out)

2003 ICC World Cup final (Lost); March 23, 2003, New Wanderers Stadium, Johannesburg

Result: Australia beat India by 125 runs

India’s superb run in the 2003 World Cup under Sourav Ganguly’s captaincy was halted by Australia. India lost two matches in the entire tournament – both to Australia.

Brief Scores

Australia 359/2 in 50 overs (Ricky Ponting 140 not out, Damien Martyn 88 not out, Adam Gilchrist 57; Harbhajan Singh 2/49)

India 234 all out in 39.2 overs (Virender Sehwag 82, Rahul Dravid 47; Glenn McGrath 3/52, Brett Lee 2/31, Andrew Symonds 2/7)

2007 ICC World Twenty20 final (Won); September 24, 2007, New Wanderers Stadium, Johannesburg

Result: India beat Pakistan by 5 runs

India won the inaugural ICC T20 tournament in a tense finish in Johannesburg. This event saw seniors like Sachin Tendulkar, Rahul Dravid, Sourav Ganguly, and others opting out. New captain MS Dhoni led the team and surprised all by becoming the champions.

Brief Scores

India 157/5 in 20 overs (Gautam Gambhir 75, Rohit Sharma 30 not out; Umar Gul 3/28)

Pakistan 152 all out in 19.3 overs (Misbah-ul-Haq 43, Imran Nazir 33; RP Singh 3/26, Irfan Pathan 3/16, Joginder Sharma 2/20)

2011 ICC World Cup (Won); April 2, 2011, Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai

Result: India beat Sri Lanka by 6 wickets

India’s wait for their second 50-over World Cup trophy ended after 28 years. Dhoni’s six sealed the title for India. He scored 91 not out and won the Player of the match award. Gautam Gambhir top-scored with 97.

Brief Scores

Sri Lanka 274/6 in 50 overs (Mahela Jayawardene 103, Kumar Sangakkara 48; Yuvraj Singh 2/49, Zaheer Khan 2/60)

India 277/4 in 48.2 overs (Gautam Gambhir 97, MS Dhoni 91 not out, Virat Kohli 35; Lasith Malinga 2/42)

2013 ICC Champions Trophy final (Won); June 23, 2013, Edgbaston, Birmingham

Result: India beat England by 5 runs

The 50-over contest was reduced to 20 overs per side due to rain. Ishant Sharma turned the game with two wickets off successive balls in the 18th over. He dismissed set batsmen – Eoin Morgan and Ravi Bopara. Ravindra Jadeja’s all-round show won him the Player of the match award. With this title, at the time, Dhoni became the first captain to win all three ICC trophies. Later, ICC started the World Test Championship.

Brief Scores

India 129/7 in 20 overs (Virat Kohli 43, Ravindra Jadeja 33 not out, Shikhar Dhawan 31; Ravi Bopara 3/20)

England 124/8 in 20 overs (Eoin Morgan 33, Ravi Bopara 30; Ravichandran Ashwin 2/15, Ravindra Jadeja 2/24, Ishant Sharma 2/36)

2014 ICC World Twenty20 final (Lost); April 6, 2014, Shere Bangla National Stadium, Mirpur

Result: Sri Lanka beat India by 6 wickets

This match saw fans attacking 2011 World Cup hero Yuvraj Singh for his 21-ball 11. Virat Kohli top-scored with 77 but India finished with a below-par total of 130.

Brief Scores

India 130/4 in 20 overs (Virat Kohli 77, Rohit Sharma 29)

Sri Lanka 134/4 in 17.5 overs (Kumar Sangakkara 54 not out)

2017 ICC Champions Trophy final (Lost); June 18, 2017, Kennington Oval, London

Result: Pakistan beat India by 180 runs

India’s batting collapsed against the fast bowling of Pakistan. Hardik Pandya waged a lone battle with 76.

Brief Scores

Pakistan 338/4 in 50 overs (Fakhar Zaman 114, Azhar Ali 59, Babar Azam 46)

India 158 all out in 30.3 overs (Hardik Pandya 76; Mohammad Amir 3/16, Hasan Ali 3/19, Shadab Khan 2/60)

2021 ICC World Test Championship (WTC) final (Lost); June 18 to 23, 2021, The Rose Bowl, Southampton

Result: New Zealand beat India by 8 wickets

India made it to the final of the inaugural WTC final but poor batting in both innings let them down.

Brief Scores

India 217 (Ajinkya Rahane 49, Virat Kohli 44, Rohit Sharma 34; Kyle Jamieson 5/31) and 170 (Rishabh Pant 41; Tim Southee 4/48, Trent Boult 3/39, Kyle Jamieson 2/30)

New Zealand 249 (Devon Conway 54, Kane Williamson 49, Tim Southee 30; Mohammed Shami 4/76, Ishant Sharma 3/48, Ravichandran Ashwin 2/28) and 140/2 (Kane Williamson 52 not out, Ross Taylor 47 not out)

2023 ICC World Test Championship (WTC) final (Lost); June 7 to 11, 2023, Kennington Oval, London

Result: Australia beat India by 209 runs

India once again lost the WTC final, this time to Australia. It was batting failure in both innings that led to India’s defeat.

Brief Scores

Australia 469 (Travis Head 163, Steve Smith 121, Alex Carey 48, David Warner 43; Mohammed Siraj 4/108) and 270/8 declared (Alex Carey 66 not out; Ravindra Jadeja 3/58)

India 296 (Ajinkya Rahane 89, Shardul Thakur 51, Ravindra Jadeja 48; Pat Cummins 3/83) and 234 (Virat Kohli 49, Ajinkya Rahane 46, Rohit Sharma 43; Nathan Lyon 4/41, Scott Boland 3/46)

2023 ICC World Cup final (Lost): November 19, 2023, Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad

Result: Australia beat India by 6 wickets

India’s unbeaten run to the final of the ICC World Cup 2023 was ended by Australia as millions of Indian hearts were broken in Ahmedabad. Travis Head was the hero of the final as he smashed a superb century (137) for Australia. Virat Kohli won the Player of the tournament.

Brief Scores

India 240 all out in 50 overs (KL Rahul 66, Virat Kohli 54, Rohit Sharma 47; Mitchell Starc 3/55, Pat Cummins 2/34, Josh Hazlewood 2/60)

Australia 241/4 in 43 overs (Travis Head 137, Marnus Labuschagne 58 not out; Jasprit Bumrah 2/43)

2024 ICC T20 World Cup final (Won): June 29, 2024, Kensington Oval, Bridgetown, Barbados

Result: India won by 7 runs

Virat Kohli was the top scorer in the final with 76 and won the Player of the match award. With the ball, Jasprit Bumrah, Arshdeep Singh, and Hardik Pandya were outstanding in the final. Rohit Sharma too was impressive in the tournament. With this win, Kohli retired from T20Is. Bumrah won the Player of the series award.

Brief Scores

India 176/7 in 20 overs (Virat Kohli 76, Axar Patel 47; Keshav Maharaj 2/23, Anrich Nortje 2/26)

South Africa 169/8 in 20 overs (Heinrich Klaasen 52, Quinton de Kock 39; Hardik Pandy 3/20, Jasprit Bumrah 2/18, Arshdeep Singh 2/20)