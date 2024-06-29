LIVE | India vs SA, T20 World Cup final: Players train in bright and sunny conditions

Hello and welcome to The Federal's live coverage of the ICC T20 World Cup 2024 final today (June 29) in Bridgetown, Barbados. Two unbeaten teams, India and South Africa will battle it out at the Kensington Oval for the top prize.

South Africa are in a T20 World Cup final for the first time while India are making their third appearance in the summit clash of the biggest tournament in the shortest version of the game. India won the inaugural edition in 2007 under MS Dhoni's leadership, and finished runners-up to Sri Lanka in the 2014 edition.

Rain is forecast for today. However, if the game cannot be played today, there is a reserve day, tomorrow, Sunday.

Follo live scores, updates of the T20 World Cup final between India and South Africa, here.