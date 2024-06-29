LIVE | India vs SA, T20 World Cup final: Players train in bright and sunny conditions
Both India and South Africa are unbeaten in the tournament. For one team, that run will end in the final today. Who will win the trophy?
Hello and welcome to The Federal's live coverage of the ICC T20 World Cup 2024 final today (June 29) in Bridgetown, Barbados. Two unbeaten teams, India and South Africa will battle it out at the Kensington Oval for the top prize.
South Africa are in a T20 World Cup final for the first time while India are making their third appearance in the summit clash of the biggest tournament in the shortest version of the game. India won the inaugural edition in 2007 under MS Dhoni's leadership, and finished runners-up to Sri Lanka in the 2014 edition.
Rain is forecast for today. However, if the game cannot be played today, there is a reserve day, tomorrow, Sunday.
Follo live scores, updates of the T20 World Cup final between India and South Africa, here.
Live Updates
- 29 Jun 2024 1:12 PM GMT
South Africa players start training
South African players too have arrived at the ground and have begun training ahead of the big final.
- 29 Jun 2024 1:00 PM GMT
Indian team arrives at the ground
With just 1 hour to go for the toss in the final. The Indian team, led by Rohit Sharma, has arrived at the Kensington Oval.
- 29 Jun 2024 12:57 PM GMT
Weather update from Bridgetown
This was posed about 1 hour ago by former India cricketer Dinesh Karthik. "Weather looks solid", he says.
- 29 Jun 2024 12:56 PM GMT
T20 World Cup prize money details
Champions will get $2.45 million (Rs. 20.42 crore). This is the highest prize money in the history of the tournament
Runners-up: $1.28 million (Rs 10.67 crore)
Losing semi-finalists (Afghanistan and England) will receive $787,500 each (Rs 6.56 crore each)
Total prize money for the tournament: $11.25 million (Rs 93.80 crore)
- 29 Jun 2024 12:51 PM GMT
What happens if the final is washed out?
If play is not possible today and tomorrow (reserve day) due to rain. then both India and South Africa will be declared joint winners.
- 29 Jun 2024 12:50 PM GMT
Match starts at 8 PM IST (10:30 AM Local)
India's all matches were day games at the T20 World Cup 2024. This was due to ICC's move to capture millions of TV audiences in India, with the matches starting at 8 PM IST. It is rare to see T20 games being played in day time but TV reach is more important for ICC when India plays. Due to day games, there is very poor turnout at the stadiums even for India matches. Hope the stadium is filled up for the final.
- 29 Jun 2024 12:44 PM GMT
Rahul Dravid's last day as India coach
Rahul Dravid's tenure as India's head coach will end today with the T20 World Cup final. Will he get a winning farewell? All the players will be hoping to 'Do it for Dravid'.