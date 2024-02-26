India vs England: Top 5 turning points that led to India's win in 4th Test

India extended their Test domination at home as they secured a five-wicket victory in the fourth contest of the five-match series over England in Ranchi on Monday afternoon (February 26).



With this success, the Rohit Sharma-led side sealed the series with an unassailable 3-1 lead. The fifth and final Test starts in Dharamsala on March 7.

It has been a fine comeback from the young Indian side after losing the series opener in Hyderabad.

The Test series win in Ranchi was India’s 17th consecutive series win at home. India have not lost a Test rubber at home in the last 12 years. The team’s last home series loss was a 1-2 (4-match series) defeat to England, led by Alastair Cook in December 2012. Since then, India have won 39 out of 50 Tests at home.

Here are the top 5 turning points that led to India's win in the 4th Test in Ranchi

1. Dhruv Jurel’s maiden half-century

The biggest turning point in the match was when wicketkeeper-batter Dhruv Jurel produced a game-defining 90. India, in reply to England’s first innings score of 353, were struggling at 177/7. But Jurel, in the company of Kuldeep Yadav, and the rest of the lower order, added 130 runs to the total, cutting down England’s lead to just 46. India were bowled out for 307 with Jurel (90) being the last man out, missing out on his maiden Test century by 10 runs. It was a huge contribution from Jurel in only his second Test. Not only did he do well in the first innings but in the second essay too, when the team was in a spot of bother. He remained unbeaten on 39. Deservedly, he won the Player of the match award.

2. Ravichandran Ashwin’s fifer

Off-spinner Ravichandra Ashwin once again delivered the goods when India needed. With England starting their second innings with a lead of 46, they had a chance to shut India out of the game with a score of 200-plus but Ashwin stopped them. He put the brakes on England and their Bazball approach with five wickets (5/51). Captain Rohit Sharma gave the new ball to Ashwin and he did not disappoint his skipper. Among his wickets were first innings centurion Joe Root, a big wicket in the context of the game.

3. Shubman Gill’s calm knock under pressure

India, needing 192 to win, were off to a good start, reaching 40/0 at stumps on Day 3. But on the fourth day on Monday, things started to change as England spinners were on top with quick wickets including two in two for offspinner Shoaib Bashir. But No. 3 batter Shubman Gill remained calm and composed to steer the run chase. He did not hit a boundary till he had reached 39 off 119 balls. From there, with just 20 needed, Gill hit 2 sixes and ensured India crossed the finish line. Gill was 52 not out off 124 with 2 sixes.

4. Gill-Jurel partnership

India were reduced to 120/5 and still 72 runs away from the target. At this stage, the match was in the balance. Jurel joined Gill and had a match-winning unbroken partnership of 72 runs to seal the victory.

5. Rohit-Yashasvi association

Rohit and Yashasvi Jaiswal laid a solid foundation for India’s run chase of 192 by adding 82 runs for the first wicket. Rohit scored 55 off 81 while Jaiswal made 37 off 44. The start by Rohit-Jaiswal duo was one of the key factors in India’s win.