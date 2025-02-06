Ind vs Eng, 1st ODI preview: India begin Champions Trophy preparations

All eyes will be on captain Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli's form as India enter the final phase of their Champions Trophy preparations with the three-match ODI series against England starting in Nagpur on Thursday (February 6), aiming to find the right balance for some specific slots in the line-up.

Rohit and Kohli have been under tremendous scrutiny after their dismal run in red-ball cricket.

The batting duo, after making hyped but disappointing appearances in Ranji Trophy last month, will be eyeing strong performances in a format that they have dominated for several years.

Lack of runs from Rohit, Kohli

They were the top two run-getters of the 2023 World Cup with Kohli scoring 765 and Rohit smashing 597.

Since that World Cup, which India let slip in the final after going unbeaten throughout, the two have only featured in a three-match ODI series loss to Sri Lanka where Rohit scored two fifties while Kohli didn't have a great run.

The slump intensified in Tests and in the last three months, the two heroes of India's most recent T20 World Cup triumph have faced numerous calls to decide on their future.

India's captain Rohit Sharma during a practice session at Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium in Nagpur, Wednesday, February 5. PTI

The ODI series against England is India's only tune-up tournament for the Champions Trophy, to be held in Pakistan and Dubai from February 19. The eight-team competition could be a make-or-break event for the two stalwarts who have already retired from T20Is.

However, their form is not the solitary concern for the outfit.

Rahul or Pant?

One of the grey areas is the wicket-keeper's slot. Who among KL Rahul and Rishabh Pant should get the nod for the playing XI? With skipper Rohit and his deputy Shubman Gill likely to open, followed by Kohli, Shreyas Iyer and Hardik Pandya, the wicketkeeper-batter is likely to slot in at number five.

Rahul, who kept wickets in Pant's absence during the 2023 World Cup, performed admirably, scoring 452 runs and proving to be one of India's most consistent middle-order batters.

His stability has been instrumental in creating a formidable ODI setup, but his strike rotation in the middle overs remains a concern.

On the other hand, the left-handed Pant offers variety in India's right-hand dominated top order. Additionally, his unpredictability, raw power, and ability to clear with breathtaking ease make him the X-factor.

The Indian think tank could always go with both but that would likely come at the expense of Iyer, who despite under-performing in the Sri Lanka series, has been a prolific contributor. His exploits in the domestic season are hard to ignore.

Varun likely to make debut

The series will also test the preparedness of veteran pacer Mohammed Shami and wrist spinner Kuldeep Yadav, both of whom had been laid low by injuries and could be key to India's success in the Champions Trophy.

While Shami played two T20Is against England in the recently-concluded series, Kuldeep hasn't donned the India colours since the first Test against New Zealand in October.

Spearhead Jasprit Bumrah was never in contention for this series due to a back problem.

In-form mystery spinner Varun Chakravarthy is expected to get a debut to strengthen his case for inclusion in the Champions Trophy squad.

He troubled the England batters in the T20Is after bamboozling Bangladesh in another home series last October.

Joe Root during practice in Nagpur on February 5. PTI

The team management also have to make a tough choice for the spin all-rounder's position. Ravindra Jadeja, who hasn't played an ODI since the 2023 ODI World Cup final, Axar Patel and Washington Sundar are all in contention and it is not yet clear how this will be settled.

Root returns

England announced their playing XI on the eve of the match with Joe Root returning to the ODI side for the first time since the 2023 World Cup. The 34-year-old veteran will be batting at the number three slot in the first match.

Like the hosts, England too will look to iron out the chinks in their armour and present a stronger challenge. But the task is easier said than done given that they have lost back-to-back 50-over series against Australia (in September) and West Indies (in November).

Root is the only major addition to the team which is otherwise almost identical to the one that lost 1-4 to India in the recently-concluded five-match T20I series.

One of the greatest batters of this generation, Root has been in sublime form in Test cricket since relinquishing the captaincy but hasn't played a lot of ODIs during that period. Root has, however, been in rich form in the white-ball game of late, having scored three half-centuries in the SA20.

Squads

India: Rohit Sharma (captain), Shubman Gill (vice-captain), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (wicketkeeper), Rishabh Pant (wicketkeeper), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Washington Sundar, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Harshit Rana, Mohammed Shami, Arshdeep Singh, Varun Chakravarthy.

England (Playing XI): Jos Buttler (captain and wicketkeeper), Ben Duckett, Phil Salt, Joe Root, Harry Brook, Liam Livingstone, Jacob Bethell, Brydon Carse, Jofra Archer, Adil Rashid and Saqib Mahmood.

Match starts 1:30 pm IST.

