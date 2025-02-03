India vs Pakistan Champions Trophy tickets go on sale today

ICC Men’s Champions Trophy 2025 tickets for the three group stage India matches and semi-final 1 which are taking place in Dubai, UAE will go on sale on Monday (February 3), the International Cricket Council (ICC) announced.

India will open their Champions Trophy campaign against Bangladesh on February 20, followed by a clash against Pakistan on February 23, and their final group stage match is against New Zealand on March 2.

Ticket sale timings

Fans will be able to purchase tickets when they go on general sale on Monday at 4 PM Gulf Standard Time (5:30 PM IST). General stand ticket prices at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium will start from 125 Dirhams (about Rs 3,000) and are available to purchase online. For details, visit https://www.iccchampionstrophy.com/tickets

Tickets for the 10 Men’s Champions Trophy matches taking place in Karachi, Lahore and Rawalpindi went on sale last week and are available to buy online here. For fans wanting to purchase physical Men’s Champions Trophy tickets for matches in Pakistan, they will be available to buy across 108 TCS centres in 26 cities of Pakistan from Monday at 16h00 Pakistan Standard Time (PST), ICC said in a media release.

Two-week competition

ICC Men’s Champions Trophy Final tickets – to be played on Sunday (March 9) – will be available for purchase following the conclusion of the first semi-final in Dubai.

The thrilling two-week competition will see the world’s top eight teams put it all on the line in 15 intense matches across 19 days, with every match counting in the pursuit of the iconic white jackets.

The Champions Trophy 50-over tournament runs from February 19 to March 9.