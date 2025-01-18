India announces Rohit Sharma-led squad for Champions Trophy

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has announced a 15-member squad for the upcoming ICC Champions Trophy 2025. Rohit Sharma will captain the team, with Shubman Gill serving as vice-captain. The squad features a blend of experienced players and promising talents.

India's Champions Trophy 2025 Squad:

Rohit Sharma (Captain), Shubman Gill (Vice-Captain), Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul, Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, Arshdeep Singh, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Rishabh Pant and Ravindra Jadeja.

The inclusion of fast bowlers Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Shami bolsters India's pace attack, while the spin department is strengthened by Kuldeep Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, and Washington Sundar. The batting lineup features stalwarts like Virat Kohli and emerging talents such as Yashasvi Jaiswal.

Upcoming fixtures

India will commence their Champions Trophy campaign on 20th February 2025 against Bangladesh at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium. Other group-stage matches include a high-profile encounter against Pakistan on 23rd February and a fixture against New Zealand on 2nd March, both in Dubai.

The tournament, co-hosted by Pakistan and the United Arab Emirates, is scheduled from 19th February to 9th March 2025. India, placed in Group A alongside Bangladesh, Pakistan, and New Zealand, aims to secure their third Champions Trophy title, having previously won in 2002 and 2013.

The squad announcement has generated excitement among fans and analysts, who anticipate a competitive and thrilling tournament ahead.